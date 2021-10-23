Autumn is an especially lovely time of year for giving thanks and taking delight in the world of nature.
In our area, temperatures are pleasant, wildlife is active preparing for winter and the colors of fall spectacular. This season provides an occasion to pause and appreciate the gifts we receive from God’s creation.
I offer four practices from major and indigenous religious traditions for instilling gratitude for creation.
- First, we can exercise the practice of wonder. How awesome and marvelous is God’s creation. The more we know about the intricacies of the ecological web, the more amazing it becomes.
Sacred Scriptures are replete with stories that praise the Creator and interpret the world as God’s handiwork. Congregations can sponsor events to explore creation’s beauty and wonders: An evening to behold the glory of the heavens, a visit to the river museum to discover water life, or an outing to savor the colors in the turning of the leaves.
- Second, we can foster the practice of simplicity. Congregations can support experiments in a simplified lifestyle. To engage in practices that resist consumerism, we benefit from a community that encourages us and holds us accountable.
Congregations can stimulate reflection on our lifestyle and contribute to the care of creation by encouraging people to simplify their lives by saying, “We have enough.”
- Third, we can enhance care for creation by attending to our local place. We have heard the slogan, “Think globally; act locally.” This has led to the coining of a new term, “glocal.” We practice attending to our local place by how we steward the heating and cooling of buildings, use electricity and water, or landscape our yards.
Congregations can encourage a lifestyle that takes seriously the reduction of waste and recycling. Some congregations have opened their grounds for the cultivation of community gardens or have turned part of their property into green spaces for public use.
- Fourth, we can engage in the practice of advocacy for creation. We can monitor and support policies and legislation that advance the protection of the environment.
Areas for possible advocacy include air quality, water quality, soil erosion, climate change, biodiversity, species protection, waste management, sustainable development, stewardship of natural resources and care for public lands. Participation in an advocacy network, as exist in many faith communities, can provide educational materials and guidance.
We live in an amazing natural world that enriches our lives when we take the time to delight in and give thanks for creation.