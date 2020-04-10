Applications for The Great Draw Visual Arts Scholarship are available, according to Outside the Lines Art Gallery.
A $500 scholarship will be awarded to a graduating senior from Dubuque Senior, Dubuque Hempstead and Wahlert Catholic high schools, as well as those in the Jo Daviess (Ill.) County school district, who will be attending a two- or four-year college with plans to major or minor in the visual or graphic arts.
Applicants must already be accepted to a school and be able to provide a copy of their acceptance letter upon request.
The deadline to apply is Friday, May 15. Only digital portfolio submissions will be accepted, as well as an artist statement and letter of recommendation.
Complete application information is available at www.otlag.com. For more information, contact 563-583-9343 or otlag@aol.com.