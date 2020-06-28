Here's a unique feature: The first level of this modern house plan wraps around a courtyard for seamless indoor-outdoor living, while the second level boasts a roof deck.
The kitchen's open layout features a spacious island that's perfect for casual entertaining, while a walk-in pantry makes it easy to keep groceries organized.
A loft on the second level could be used as a home office, study or hobby room.
Check out the master suite's spa-like bathroom.
