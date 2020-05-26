“America’s Got Talent,” 7 p.m. on NBC Variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize.
“Deadliest Catch,” 7 p.m.
on Discovery
Junior risks crossing into Russian waters to tank golden crab. Co-captains Jake and Johnathan attempt an alliance with longtime rival Keith Colburn. Josh Harris bets his season on instinct. Short on quota and options, Wild Bill seeks work in Russia.
“White House Down,” 7 p.m. on AMC
Deemed unqualified for his dream job of protecting the president, John Cale (Channing Tatum) finds himself caught in the chaos when the White House comes under attack in this modern action film. Jamie Foxx, Maggie Gyllenhaal and James Woods also star.