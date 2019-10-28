The cheetah is the fastest animal on earth with a top recorded speed of 75 mph; the black marlin is the speediest fish, zipping through the water at 82 mph; and neither can compare to how fast a falcon can dive — 242 mph!
But for us humans, it looks like the number to shoot for when it comes to fast(ing) is 19. Researchers have discovered that temporary fasting (19 hours between meals — from 6:30 p.m. on day one to 1:30 p.m. on day two) and reduced intake of calories (300-500 less per day) can ease symptoms of inflammatory and autoimmune diseases by slashing the number of highly inflammatory immune cells called lymphocytes in your body.
The really good news: Fasting tamps down what’s revved up in your immune system because of obesity, a diet loaded with ultra-processed foods, or an autoimmune condition, without dampening your body’s ability to defend you from infection!
What does this mean for
you if you have heart disease
(121.5 million U.S. adults do) or an autoimmune condition (50 million of you)? As Dr. Mike points out in his book “What to Eat When,” there are some simple steps that will let you take advantage of these insights and achieve a younger RealAge:
• Eat while the sun is shining, and have your largest meal at noon or early afternoon.
• Cut out added sugars, refined carbs and excess proteins (aim to get protein from plants).
• Dodge saturated and trans fats and opt for olive oil, nuts and fatty fish like salmon.