Hardcover fiction
1. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
2. Our Missing Hearts, Celeste Ng, Penguin Press
3. Liberation Day: Stories, George Saunders, Random House
4. The Boys from Biloxi, John Grisham, Doubleday
5. Lucy by the Sea, Elizabeth Strout, Random House
6. The Last Chairlift, John Irving, Simon & Schuster
7. Fairy Tale, Stephen King, Scribner
8. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
9. Mad Honey, Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan, Ballantine
10. Babel, R. F. Kuang, Harper Voyager
11. The Winners, Fredrik Backman, Atria
12. The Marriage Portrait, Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
13. Horse, Geraldine Brooks, Viking
14. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
15. The Bullet That Missed, Richard Osman, Pamela Dorman Books
Hardcover nonfiction
1. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
2. And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle, Jon Meacham, Random House
3. Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, Maggie Haberman, Penguin Press
4. The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man: A Memoir, Paul Newman, Knopf
5. What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions, Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books
6. Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships, Nina Totenberg, Simon & Schuster
7. Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman, Alan Rickman, Henry Holt and Co.
8. Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Henry Holt and Co.
9. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
10. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
11. Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals, Melissa Clark, Clarkson Potter
12. The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II, Buzz Bissinger, Harper
13. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
14. How We Live Is How We Die, Pema Chödrön, Shambhala
15. Healing Through Words, Rupi Kaur, Andrews McMeel
Trade paperback fiction
1. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
2. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
4. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
5. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
6. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
7. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir, Ballantine
8. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
9. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
10. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
11. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
12. Ugly Love, Colleen Hoover, Atria
13. The Personal Librarian, Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray, Berkley
14. A Court of Thorns and Roses, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
15. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
4. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law, Mary Roach, Norton
5. Ejaculate Responsibly: A Whole New Way to Think About Abortion, Gabrielle Blair, Workman
6. Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty, Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor
7. A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020), David Sedaris, Back Bay
8. How to Focus (Mindfulness Essentials #9), Thich Nhat Hanh, Jason DeAntonis (Illus.), Parallax Press
9. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest, Suzanne Simard, Vintage
10. The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac, Old Farmer’s Almanac
11. Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Extra Good Things, Noor Murad, Yotam Ottolenghi, Clarkson Potter
12. Getting Lost, Annie Ernaux, Alison L. Strayer (Transl.), Seven Stories Press
13. The Book of Delights: Essays, Ross Gay, Algonquin Books
14. Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty, Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe, Harper
15. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
Mass market
1. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
2. Fire & Blood, George R. R. Martin, Bantam
3. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
4. The Shining, Stephen King, Anchor
5. A Game of Thrones, George R. R. Martin, Bantam
6. The Silmarillion, J.R.R. Tolkien, Del Rey
7. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
8. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
9. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams, Del Rey
10. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
Early and middle grade readers
1. Odder, Katherine Applegate, Charles Santoso (Illus.), Feiwel & Friend
2. Two Degrees, Alan Gratz, Scholastic Press
3. The Tryout: A Graphic Novel, Christina Soontornvat, Joanna Cacao (Illus.), Graphix
4. The Door of No Return, Kwame Alexander, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
5. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
6. The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza, Mac Barnett, Shawn Harris (Illus.), Katherine Tegen Books
7. The Stars Did Wander Darkling, Colin Meloy, Balzer + Bray
8. A Rover’s Story, Jasmine Warga, Balzer + Bray
9. Frizzy, Claribel A. Ortega, Rose Bousamra (Illus.), First Second
10. Besties: Find Their Groove, Kayla Miller, Kristina Luu (Illus.), Jeffrey Canino, Clarion Books
11. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
12. Garlic and the Witch, Bree Paulsen, Quill Tree Books
13. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
14. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
15. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
Young adult
1. The First to Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
2. I Was Born for This, Alice Oseman, Scholastic Press
3. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
4. Nothing More to Tell, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
5. Long Live the Pumpkin Queen: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, Shea Ernshaw, Disney Press
6. The Sunbearer Trials, Aiden Thomas, Feiwel & Friends
7. Foul Lady Fortune, Chloe Gong, Margaret K. McElderry Books
8. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
9. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
10. A Scatter of Light, Malinda Lo, Dutton Books for Young Readers
11. Hell Followed with Us, Andrew Joseph White, Peachtree Teen
12. Hocus Pocus: The Illustrated Novelization, A. W. Jantha, Gris Grimly (Illus.), Disney Press
13. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf
14. Lightlark, Alex Aster, Amulet
15. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
Children’s illustrated
1. Room on the Broom, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.), Dial Books
2. Creepy Crayon!, Aaron Reynolds, Peter Brown (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
3. The Three Billy Goats Gruff, Mac Barnett, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Orchard Books
4. The Crayons Trick or Treat, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Philomel Books
5. Little Blue Truck’s Halloween, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
6. Little Ghostie: Finger Puppet Book, Emily Dove (Illus.), Chronicle
7. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
8. Construction Site Gets a Fright!, Sherri Duskey Rinker, AG Ford (Illus.), Chronicle Books
9. The Pigeon Will Ride the Roller Coaster!, Mo Willems, Union Square Kids
10. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
11. Farmhouse, Sophie Blackall, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
12. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
13. The Bad Seed Presents: The Good, the Bad, and the Spooky, Jory John, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Harper
14. There’s a Ghost In This House, Oliver Jeffers, Philomel Books
15. Creepy Carrots!, Aaron Reynolds, Peter Brown (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
Children’s series
1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
3. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Alvin Epps (Illus.), Scholastic
4. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
5. Heartstopper, Alice Oseman, Graphix
6. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
7. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
8. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Chan Chau (Illus.), Scholastic
9. Spy School, Stuart Gibbs, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
10. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.