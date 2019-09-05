PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville has released its upcoming Performing Arts Series schedule, which organizers say will connect with people of all ages, and will include vocal, jazz, comedy, Broadway, instrumental, chamber, one-man show and dance.

All the performances begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 in the Richard and Helen Brodbeck Concert Hall inside the Center for the Arts.

A synopsis of this year’s schedule includes:

  • Acoustic Eidolon, Thursday, Sept. 12: Featuring Joe Scott on double neck guitjo and Hannah Alkire on cello, both from Colorado. They have taken center stage throughout the U.S., Europe, Australia and Canada.
  • Deva Mahal, Friday, Oct. 4: Mahal is a vocalist and songwriter whose unique sound was forged by growing her blues roots through modern R&B, indie-pop, soul, rock and gospel.
  • Wayne Bergeron, Friday, Nov. 1: Bergeron is one of the most sought-after professional trumpet players in the world. His session work includes more than 350 television and motion picture soundtracks.
  • Ethel Merman’s Broadway, Tuesday, Nov. 12: Merman was the Queen of Broadway during its Golden Age. This show stars Rita McKenzie, re-creating a theatrical era filled with charm, wit, personality and memorable music.
  • “Finding Neverland,” Tuesday, Feb. 11: Originally directed by Tony-winner Diane Paulus and based on the critically acclaimed Academy Award winning film, “Finding Neverland” tells the incredible story behind one of the world’s most beloved characters, Peter Pan.
  • Catapult–MouZart, Wednesday, March 4: Catapult is a family-friendly show featuring dancers who work behind a screen to create seemingly impossible dancing shadow images of shapes from the world around us.
  • The Maxwell Quartet, Monday, March 16: Regarded as one of the world’s most exciting and unique young string quartets, the Maxwell Quartet toured North America in the winter of 2019.
  • Give ‘Em Hell, Harry! Thursday, April 16: Samuel Gallu portrays President Harry S. Truman’s life and presidency. It spans his childhood, his political apprenticeship as a judge in Jackson County, Mo., his years in the U.S. Senate and his momentous terms as president.
