Wednesday, Sept. 11
Smokestack’s Wednesday Night Movie. 8-10 p.m. The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Screening will take place on the second floor or, weather permitting, on the rooftop. Details: www.facebook.com/smokestackdbq.
Thursday, Sept. 12
“The Thin Places: A Celtic Landscape from Ireland to the Driftless.” 6-7:30 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Public Library, 601 S. Bench St. Dr. Kevin Koch, with Loras College, will deliver a presentation connecting landscapes in Ireland and the Driftless region based on themes of Celtic spirituality. Details: 815-777-0200 or www.galenalibrary.org.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Farmers Markets. 7 a.m.-noon, Dubuque, Iowa Street from 10th to 13th streets. 7 a.m.-noon Galena, Ill., Old Market House, 123 N. Commerce St. 8 a.m.-noon Boscobel, Wis., Depot Park. 8-11 a.m. Cassville, Wis., Riverside Park, Prime Street. 7 a.m.-noon Platteville, Wis., City Park. Details: dubuquefarmersmarket.org, tinyurl.com/y6jvxwf2, tinyurl.com/y2to8b3s, cassville.org, tinyurl.com/y6kjmsxa.
Music in the Vines. 2-5 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Cellars Vineyard & Winery, 4746 N. Ford Road. Live music by local musicians amid beautiful views. Wine will be available for purchase. Details: galenacellars.com.