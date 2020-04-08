A free community Easter celebration and drive-in worship experience will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 12, in the parking lot of Hobby Lobby, 3925 Dodge St.
The parking lot will open at 3:15.
Those attending are invited to B.Y.O.C. — Bring Your Own Communion, such as saltines and coffee, or bread and water — and must remain in their vehicle for the duration of the service. Attendees will be able to tune in to a specified radio frequency for the broadcast, which will include live music and faith messages.
A free will offering will benefit Set Free Dubuque, the Dubuque Rescue Mission and Clarity Clinic Pregnancy Center.