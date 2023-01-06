Today is Friday, Jan. 6, the sixth day of 2023. There are 359 days left in the year.
On this date
• In 1412, tradition holds that Joan of Arc was born this day in Domremy.
• In 1838, Samuel Morse and Alfred Vail gave the first successful public demonstration of their telegraph in Morristown, N.J.
• In 1912, New Mexico became the 47th state.
• In 1919, the 26th president of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt, died in Oyster Bay, N.Y., at age 60.
• In 1974, year-round daylight saving time began in the United States on a trial basis as a fuel-saving measure in response to the OPEC oil embargo.
• In 2021, supporters of President Donald Trump, fueled by his false claims of a stolen election, assaulted police and smashed their way into the Capitol to interrupt the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s victory. Congress reconvened hours later to finish certifying the election result.
Today’s Birthdays: Former FBI director Louis Freeh is 73. Rock singer-musician Kim Wilson (The Fabulous Thunderbirds) is 72. Singer Jett Williams is 70. Actor-comedian Rowan Atkinson is 68. World Golf Hall of Famer Nancy Lopez is 66. Actor Scott Bryce is 65. R&B singer Kathy Sledge is 64. TV chef Nigella Lawson is 63. R&B singer Eric Williams (BLACKstreet) is 63. Actor Norman Reedus is 54. Food writer and blogger Ree Drummond is 54. TV personality Julie Chen is 53. Actor Danny Pintauro (TV: “Who’s the Boss?”) is 47. Actor Cristela Alonzo is 44. Actor Rinko Kikuchi is 42. Actor Eddie Redmayne is 41. Retired NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas is 41. Actor-comedian Kate McKinnon is 39. Actor Diona Reasonover is 39. Rock singer Alex Turner (Arctic Monkeys) is 37.
