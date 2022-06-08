If your birthday is today: Take it upon yourself to hunt for the truth; build a solid plan that you can carry out alone. Added discipline and hard work will result in success and gratitude.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Take care of details, updates and red-tape issues. Leaving responsibilities in someone's hands will lead to disappointment. Don't believe everything you hear.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Let your imagination run wild. Personal changes will give you confidence and encourage you to follow through with your plans.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Proceed with caution. Go over details and adjust only what's necessary. Keep your eye on the ball.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Target what you want to achieve. A compassionate attitude will encourage others to help you reach your objective on time.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Reluctance to get your hands dirty will cost you. Don't hold back, especially when taking care of business is essential.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Venture out and see what's going on in your neighborhood. Touch base with a close friend, relative or peer, and you'll discover valuable information.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Reaching out to someone struggling will give you a different perspective. Your wisdom and experience will help you pursue something you enjoy. Mix business with pleasure.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don't react to what someone does or says. Carry out domestic changes that will make it easier for you to get the support you need.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't jump to conclusions; ask questions, make suggestions and do what you can to make things better. Embrace peace.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) You'll develop some impressive plans that help you raise your earning potential. Reach out to people who appreciate your skills.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Keep life simple. Don't get upset over something that doesn't matter. Make health and fitness your priorities.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Push for what you want. You'll receive valuable information that helps you make sound financial decisions. Don't ignore an opportunity.
