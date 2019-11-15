Despite female push, Brooks bests Underwood at CMAs
The Country Music Association Awards planned to mark a show for the women of country music — whose songs have been heavily dismissed on country radio over the years — until two words were uttered when the entertainer of the year was announced: Garth Brooks.
The country icon bested Carrie Underwood to win the top prize at Wednesday’s show, which kicked off with a performance featuring country female acts across generations, included three female hosts and had Maren Morris as its top nominee.
Brooks did highlight female acts during his acceptance speech at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
“If they gave this award for this show tonight, I’d have to give it to Reba McEntire’s performance,” Brooks said, also praising Kelsea Ballerini and Luke Combs, who won two honors.
All eyes seemed to be on Underwood, who had a successful year with her album “Cry Pretty” and an all-female tour, for an entertainer of the year win. The last woman to win the prize was Taylor Swift in 2011, and Underwood was this year’s sole female nominee.
Underwood hosted the show alongside McEntire and Dolly Parton, though she didn’t win any awards. Underwood did win in a way — she won over the audience: She was a vocal beast, hitting all the right notes and more during a smoky performance of “Drinking Alone.”
Swift says AMAs performance in jeopardy over music dispute
LOS ANGELES — Taylor Swift says she may not perform at the American Music Awards because the men who own her old recordings won’t allow her to play her songs.
Swift said on Twitter and Instagram Thursday that she planned to play a medley of her hits when she’s named Artist of the Decade at the American Music Awards on Nov. 24.
But Swift says the men who own the music, Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta, are calling the performance an illegal re-recording. She says an upcoming Netflix documentary is also “a question mark.”
Swift has spoken out against her old master recordings falling into the hands of the music manager Braun, who bought them by acquiring Borchetta’s Big Machine Label Group in June.
Messages to representatives for both men and the AMAs weren’t immediately returned.
Swift called on her legion of fans to put pressure on Braun and Borchetta to allow her performance to go forward.
That ignited social media, with the hashtags “IStandWithTaylor” and “FreeTaylor” to trend worldwide on Twitter.
LOS ANGELES — Mo’Nique sued Netflix on Thursday for race and sex discrimination in its offer for a proposed comedy special, accusing the streaming service of giving her a lowball offer that was part of a larger company tendency to underpay black women.
The comedian and Oscar-winning actress says Netflix officials were effusive in their praise of her work before they offered her $500,000 in early 2018 for a comedy special and refused to negotiate further.
The suit says that stands in contrast to deals reportedly worth tens of millions of dollars for comedy specials from Chris Rock, Ellen DeGeneres, Dave Chapelle and Ricky Gervais, and that the streaming service was willing to negotiate with other comics.
She called for a boycott of Netflix a week after the deal fell through in January 2018 and has been publicly critical of the company since.
Netflix denied the lawsuit’s main allegations.
“We care deeply about inclusion, equity, and diversity and take any accusations of discrimination very seriously,” the statement said. “We believe our opening offer to Mo’Nique was fair — which is why we will be fighting this lawsuit.”