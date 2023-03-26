Today is Sunday, March 26, the 85th day of 2023. There are 280 days left in the year.
On this date
• In 1812, an earthquake devastated Caracas, Venezuela, causing an estimated 26,000 deaths, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
• In 1827, composer Ludwig van Beethoven died in Vienna at age 56.
• In 1945, during World War II, Iwo Jima was fully secured by U.S. forces following a final, desperate attack by Japanese soldiers.
• In 1962, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Baker v. Carr, gave federal courts the power to order reapportionment of states’ legislative districts.
• In 1973, the soap opera “The Young and the Restless” premiered on CBS-TV.
• In 1979, a peace treaty was signed by Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin and Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and witnessed by President Jimmy Carter at the White House.
• In 1982, groundbreaking ceremonies took place in Washington, D.C., for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
• In 1988, Jesse Jackson stunned fellow Democrats by soundly defeating Michael S. Dukakis in Michigan’s Democratic presidential caucuses.
• In 1992, a judge in Indianapolis sentenced former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson to six years in prison for raping a Miss Black America contestant. (Tyson ended up serving three years.)
• In 1997, the bodies of 39 members of the Heaven’s Gate techno-religious cult who committed suicide were found inside a rented mansion in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.
• In 2010, the U.S. and Russia sealed the first major nuclear weapons treaty in nearly two decades, agreeing to slash the former Cold War rivals’ warhead arsenals by nearly one-third.
• In 2014, Osama bin Laden’s son-in-law, Sulaiman Abu Ghaith, was convicted in New York for his role as al-Qaida’s fiery chief spokesman after 9/11. (He was later sentenced to life in prison.)
• In 2020, the U.S. surpassed official Chinese government numbers to become the country with the most reported coronavirus infections.
Today’s birthdays: Retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor is 93. Actor Alan Arkin is 89. Author Erica Jong is 81. Journalist Bob Woodward is 80. Singer Diana Ross is 79. Rock singer Steven Tyler (Aerosmith) is 75. Singer and TV personality Vicki Lawrence is 74. Actor Ernest Thomas is 74. Comedian Martin Short is 73. Country singer Ronnie McDowell is 73. Movie composer Alan Silvestri is 73. Rock musician Monte Yoho is 71. Former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao is 70. Radio talk show host Curtis Sliwa is 69. Country singer Dean Dillon is 68. Country singer Charly McClain is 67. TV personality Leeza Gibbons is 66. Actor Ellia English is 64. Actor Jennifer Grey is 63. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Marcus Allen is 63. Actor Billy Warlock is 62. Actor Eric Allan Kramer is 61. Basketball and College Basketball Hall of Famer John Stockton is 61. Actor Michael Imperioli is 57. Rock musician James Iha is 55. Country singer Kenny Chesney is 55. Movie director Martin McDonagh is 52. Actor Leslie Mann is 51. Actor T.R. Knight is 50. Rapper Juvenile is 48. Actor Amy Smart is 47. Actor Bianca Kajlich is 46. Moderator Margaret Brennan (TV: “Face the Nation”) is 43. Actor Sterling Sulieman is 39. Actor Keira Knightley is 38. Rapper J-Kwon is 37. Actor Carly Chaikin is 33.
