03142023-cur-songshowcase.JPG

Pearl Olson (from left), Gladdy Ressler and Karen Buechele are among the artists who will be performing at Galena Center for the Arts’ Songwriters Showcase.

 Contributed

GALENA, Ill. — Songwriters Showcase, in conjunction with this month’s “Broad Ideas” celebration, will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Galena Center for the Arts, 971 Gear St.

The lineup of female regional singer/songwriters will include Jody McGill, Colleen Nielson, Kristina Casteneda, Cassie Beadle, Liliana Asta, Karen Buechele, Robyn Davis and Michele Chillook.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.