Born into slavery, Frederick Douglas was driven to seek freedom at an early age and escape those bonds and find a path to liberation.

He found his path when sent to a new plantation where he learned the criminal act of reading, an action strictly against the law for slaves. The enslaver’s wife, who treated Frederick like an adopted child, secretly taught him to read the Bible.

Moore is a freelance columnist, actor and CEO of CubeStream.

