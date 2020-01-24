Event: Matt Stell, with special guest Chris Bandi
Time/date: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1.
Site: Q Casino and Hotel Showroom, 1855 Greyhound Park Road.
Cost: Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased at QCasinoAndHotel.com or at Guest Services. The show will be standing room only. Attendees must be 21 or older.
Online: www.mattstell.com, www.chrisbandi.com
Tidbits
- Making a stop at Q Casino and Hotel’s Showroom as part of his Everywhere But On Tour, Matt Stell earned his first No. 1 single on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart with his debut, “Prayed for You,” last year.
- The song also marked another milestone, as it was the first time that a debut single had reached No. 1 on the Country Airplay charts that year. The last time was Jimmie Allen’s “Best Shot,” which spent three weeks in the top position. The two country newcomers also teamed up on the song, “Home in a Hometown,” in 2019, which appeared on Stell’s “Everywhere But On” EP.
- “Prayed for You” also broke the longest period between debut singles claiming the top position since 2014, when Maddie & Tae clinched the top spot. They became the first country music act to reach the summit since Florida Georgia Line’s diamond-certified, “Cruise.”
- Named a “Breaking Big in Country” artist by Entertainment Weekly, a “New Artist to Hear Now” by The Boot and Sounds Like Nashville and with more than 60 million global audio and video streams on his hit “Man Enough Now,” Chris Bandi is poised for his breakthrough in country music.
- The St. Louis native has been writing songs since he was in high school. He began making the trek to Nashville during his college days, honing his craft by playing in small clubs and making a move to Music City after graduation.
- Nashville took notice of his passion for storytelling and multigenre tinged vocals, evidenced by a publishing deal with BMG and a Records label deal in 2019.
Quotable, from Matt Stell
- “As an artist and songwriter, this is always the goal you’re chasing.”
- “I’m really lucky to get to collaborate with my co-writers. Sharing this honor with them, as well as (my Wide Open/Records/Good Company/Arista Nashville) team, makes it even sweeter.”