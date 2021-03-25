The City of Dubuque and the Arts and Cultural Affairs Advisory Commission are accepting applications for the Arts & Culture Operating Support and Special Projects grant programs.
The grant cycle runs from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022.
Applications for operating support are due by 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 17, with applications for special projects due by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, June 1.
Since the programs began in 2005, the city has invested more than $3.8 million in organizations and activities that increase the community’s access to arts and culture experiences, according to a press release.
The Operating Support grant program, with $250,000 in funding, is designed to support established Dubuque-based nonprofit organizations providing programs or activities focused on arts, arts education or cultural heritage.
The Special Projects program, with $35,000 in funding, provides support to cultivate innovative creative arts and culture experiences that prioritize community engagement and active partnership. Arts and culture nonprofits, other nonprofits and established nonprofit-like groups are eligible to apply.
Both programs require that applicants demonstrate how they incorporate Diversity, Equity and Inclusion planning and practices throughout programs and activities. Applicants also must illustrate alignment with the goals and priorities of the city’s 2016 Arts and Culture Master Plan.
A free informational webinar will be offered from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, March 26, for an Operation Support Grant Program overview. A Special Projects Grant Program overview will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, April 9.
To register in advance, visit www.cityofdubuque.org/artsgrants. Webinar recordings will be posted to the city’s website for those unable to attend live.
Application guidelines, scoring rubric and access to the online application forms are available at www.
For more information, visit www.cityofdubuque.org/artsandculture or contact City of Dubuque Arts & Cultural Affairs Coordinator Jenni Petersen-Brant at jbrant@
cityofdubuque.org or 563-690-6059.