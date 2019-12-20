Six undercover operatives attempt to take down a tyrannical leader in Turgistan in Michael Bay’s “6 Underground.”
The film stars Ryan Reynolds, Mélanie Laurent, Corey Hawkins, Ben Hardy and Dave Franco.
Fans of Bay’s signature high-octane action, warm-colored cinematography and huge explosions will be satisfied with his latest.
Reynolds brings his usual entertaining charisma to the role. He excels in some of the comedic moments, while also selling the action sequences.
The rest of the cast is serviceable. I can’t say there were any other huge standouts. However, the supporting cast got the job done and kept me invested in the action.
Speaking of action, Bay definitely delivers. There’s an epic car chase sequence in the opening that lasts nearly 20 minutes. The stunt-work and choreography is jaw-dropping.
From chaotic car wrecks, bloody shootouts and huge explosions that send heaps of debris, there’s a lot of eye candy. There’s a ridiculous sequence involving magnets that almost steals the movie.
The movie really goes for the R-rating, as well. I was thoroughly entertained by the rag-doll-like treatment of various enemies.
Despite some impressive stunt-work and use of practical locations, Bay’s frenetic editing can hamper the impact at times. There’s several uses of jump cuts or instances where the camera is too close to the action.
This is the way that Bay normally works, but there are times where less chaotic editing and camerawork would have been better.
On a story front, the film is pretty mediocre. If it weren’t for Reynold’s performance, I likely wouldn’t have cared too much about the story.
At 2 hours and 8 minutes, “6 Underground” is Bay’s shortest film in years. Ironically, it feels like it’s closer to 2½ hours.
I thought the film was almost over, then I realized it was only the end of the second act. The structure of the film makes the second act feel like the finale, which really hurts the film’s pacing.
While the first half is stronger than the second, “6 Underground” is another round of stylish, bombastic and entertaining action from Bay. The story and pacing leave something to be desired, but that can go for a lot of his films. Those looking for an entertaining action flick will be satisfied.
I give “6 Underground” 3.25 stars out of 5. “6 Underground” is rated R. It’s streaming on Netflix.