Disney’s live-
action rendition of “Mulan” is a justifiable remake.
When members of China are drafted into war, Hua Mulan takes the place of her ailing father. Mulan disguised as a man, sets out to bring honor to her family.
The film stars Liu Yifei, Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li, Tzi Ma and Jet Li. It is directed by Niki Caro.
At a massive $200 million budget, “Mulan” is the most expensive feature directed by a woman. Caro makes use of the budget to create a beautiful and serene-looking update of the original. After multiple delays, the film is skipping theaters and landing on Disney+.
There are a few key changes from the 1998 original. There aren’t any musical numbers, and certain characters, such as Mushu, aren’t present. The film manages to stand on its own despite this. I respect that it wasn’t a shot-for-shot re-creation akin to 2019’s “The Lion King.”
The remake’s greatest strength is its unique visual aesthetic. While there’s CGI used throughout, there’s clearly a preference for practical locations and sets.
Soaring sword fights and battle sequences look epic in live-action. Even reserved scenes of dialogue and downtime look sleek. The set design is impressive because it’s not comprised of green screen like many of Disney’s other live-action remakes. By shooting on location in China, the filmmakers go a long way to making the environments feel authentic.
The colors pop off the screen in luscious and attractive fashion. The film looks drop-dead gorgeous in 4K. It’s a shame it didn’t have a traditional theatrical release.
The main performers of the cast are very good. Yifei captures the heart and soul of the character. She also pulls off the physicality of the role. She pulls everything together to become a fully convincing Mulan.
Yen and Ma are excellent additions as Commander Tung and Mulan’s father, respectively. However, many of the secondary characters get glossed over in the grand scheme.
The remaining characters fail to leave much of a mark. I would’ve liked the film to be a bit longer in order to expand on certain characters and plot points.
As for another negative, there are a few odd instances of higher frame rate and quick cuts used in the action. There’s also a few instances of noticeable CGI and wire-work. It’s clear that the PG-13 rating limits the amount of on-screen violence.
I wasn’t fixated on the differences between the animated original and this version because I haven’t seen the original in several years. I respect that there were creative decisions made on this remake as opposed to “Aladdin” or “The Lion King.”
If Disney insists on remaking its classic animated films, I’d prefer them make an updated reiteration as opposed to merely a standard remake.
This version of “Mulan” manages to capture enough of the heart and spirit of the original tale to be a remake worth checking out. Featuring great core performances and a gorgeous visual palette, “Mulan” is Disney’s finest remake since 2016’s “The Jungle Book”.
I give “Mulan” 4 stars out of 5. It’s rated PG-13 and runs for 1 hour and 56 minutes. It is streaming through Premier Access on Disney+. The film can be purchased on the service for an extra fee of $29.99. It will be available for free for all subscribers beginning Dec. 4.