“In any team sport, the best teams have consistency and chemistry,” said quarterback Roger Staubach, who led the Dallas Cowboys to the Super Bowl five times, winning twice. That formula for victory applies to a successful pursuit of better health, too.
Folks who team up to get regular physical activity, over weeks, months and years, improve their body chemistry and become heart-healthier, have better glucose control, improve brain power, maintain a healthier weight, reduce the risk of some cancers and extend their quality of life.
Those who, over the long haul, avoid junk foods and stick with a plant-based diet end up with an 18% to 25% reduced risk of early death and a 32% reduced risk of dying from heart disease, according to a JAMA study.
And now, research published in the Journal of Nutrition reveals that consistently adding whole grains to your daily diet is another powerful way to become and stay healthy.
The researchers say that if you ditch refined grains and opt for whole wheat, barley, teff, spelt, quinoa and brown rice, you’ll reduce or prevent belly fat and block elevated lousy LDL, triglycerides, glucose and blood pressure. You’ll also increase healthy HDL cholesterol and slash your risk for diseases linked to metabolic syndrome (such as diabetes) and cardiovascular disease (heart attack and stroke).
So, if you’re playing to have a winning season every year, check out grain recipes in Dr. Mike’s book “What to Eat When” and “The Super Grains You Should Be Eating” at DoctorOz.com.
Mehmet Oz, M.D. is host of “The Dr. Oz Show,” and Mike Roizen, M.D. is Chief Wellness Officer Emeritus at Cleveland Clinic. To live your healthiest, tune into “The Dr. Oz Show” or visit www.sharecare.com.