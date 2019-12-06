MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Santa and Mrs. Claus will return to Shake Rag Alley, 18 Shake Rag St., on Saturday, Dec. 7. A photo op will be from 10 a.m. to noon, while workshops will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees can decorate gingerbread cottages and make Christmas crafts.
Photos are $10, and holiday crafts and cottages are $5. Tickets are available at the Lind Pavilion, 411 Commerce St.
In the Art Cafe, patrons also will be able to shop from the 15th Anniversary Instructor Showcase, featuring arts and crafts made by more than 20 Shake Rag Alley instructors.
Local and regional artists Dick Anderson, Joe Cole, Dee Hooks, Dennis McKernan, Lorraine Reynolds, Cheryl Smeja, Carole Spelic’, Sharon Stauffer, Joelle White and Katie White are among those who contributed creations, including mixed media, jewelry, ceramics, fiber arts and more. It also serves as a fundraiser for Shake Rag Alley.
Other events
• Poets are invited to the free, monthly Driftless Poets workshop at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in the Ellery House. The purpose of the group is to provide support and encouragement for serious or aspiring poets seeking honest feedback on their work. RSVP to director.shakeragalley@gmail.com.
• Award-winning Wisconsin authors will be in week-long residencies through March. They will read from and discuss their work on select Wednesdays at the Lind Pavilion. The first reading will feature Robert Russell, Wisconsin People & Ideas Poetry contest winner.
For more information, call 608-987-3292 or visit