What's it worth on eBay? Buyer finds long sought-over lamp

Well, it’s early on a Monday morning as I look for something we have sold on eBay to share with you.
I picked this lamp for the beauty that I see in the design, condition and the fact that it is 100% original. The lamp was produced in the middle of the 20th century.
Much debate has taken place with regard to the Native Americans and the impact and treatment they received when North America was discovered, especially as European migration enveloped our continent.
I reflect to my childhood growing up in the 1960s and spending many summer days playing cowboys and Indians as well as cops and robbers. It was a simpler time for many of us.
Today, much debate swirls around most everything in the world. The debate I see fuels division, that fuels conflict both here and around the planet.
Some might look at this lamp and see a problem, others look and see the simplicity and beauty of the Native American depicted in it.
I prefer to see the latter and celebrate the positive and learn from the negative but not dwell on it.
We need to celebrate the best of this world and this lamp does that. It sold for $325, and the buyer had been seeking one like it for years.
If you have an item and you would like to know what it is worth, send digital pictures with a brief description to paulhconnor@gmail.com; or make an appointment to visit 201 N. Commerce St., Galena, Ill.
