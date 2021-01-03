What's it worth on eBay? It's about time to get to work

Tradesman of all types like to keep their tools close when working in the construction trades.
Tool pouches come in multiple sizes from several companies. Klein Tools was started in 1857 by Mathias Klein and has been owned and operated by his descendants to the fifth generation.
The company has grown and developed along with the telecommunications and electrical industries.
This vintage 11-pocket tool pouch is made of leather and is stitched and riveted together to last a lifetime. The 5167 is manufactured today and is favored by many construction workers.
Recently we sold this vintage tool pouch on eBay for $50. New ones sell for $90-$125.