Clarke University will host its annual Musical Menus for three performances Thursday-Saturday, March 26-28, in the R.C. and Celeste Wahlert Atrium on the Clarke University campus, 1550 Clarke Drive.
Seating begins at 6 p.m., with dinner served at 6:30.
The event will highlight a gourmet, five-course meal, accompanied by musical performances.
This year’s theme is “Old, New, Golden, Blue,” featuring a journey through the history of music, encompassing classical, jazz and golden age and modern musical theater.
The evening also will feature Rob Stull, director of bands at Clarke University; the Clarke Wind Ensemble; and Clarke Jazz.
Other performers will include guest artist Megan Gloss, Clarke alumna and Telegraph Herald Features Editor; and Clarke development officer Angela Ventris.
The meal will be prepared by Clarke Dining Services and will include grilled shrimp; six-onion cream; ham and white cheddar fritters; spring salad, with cilantro yogurt dressing and cornbread croutons; and milk cake, with cookie dough ice cream.
Guests can choose their entree from braised short ribs, garlic potatoes and broccoli rabe, seared salmon, spring vegetable medley and lemon emulsion. Another option is or herb gnocchi, with asparagus cream, shiitake mushrooms and Parmesan.
The cost is $70 for premier seating and $60 for gold seating. Reservations are required and can be made until Friday, March 20.
For more information or to make reservations, call 563-588-6593 or visit www.clarke.edu/artsatclarke/musicalmenus.