PEOSTA, Iowa — A soil health workshop will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety on the campus of Northeast Iowa Community College, 8324 NICC Drive.
The schedule will include presentations by National Resource Conservation Service area resource soil scientist Neil Sass, ISU Extension and Outreach ag engineer Brian Dougherty, farmer Kevin Glanz and Lance Gunderson, of Regen Ag Labs. A farmer panel on no-till, cover crop planting, grazing and management will follow.
To register, call 563-876-3418, ext. 3, or email theresa.weiss@usda.gov by Tuesday, Feb. 18.