University of Dubuque Heritage Center will continue its spring 2021 Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series with a pair of performances this month.
- “Landscape of Guitar: The Animated Painting Concert Experience, featuring Patchouli and Terra Guitarra” will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22.
The duo’s animated painting concert features landscapes based on the guitar, with 3D images and guitar birds flying through guitar mountains and over guitar rivers, cities and oceans.
A gallery exhibit of related artwork will be displayed in conjunction with the performance from Monday, April 19, through Thursday, April 22, in Bisignano Art Gallery. Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, during the academic year. It also is open in conjunction with major events in John and Alice Butler Hall. No more than 10 patrons are allowed in the gallery at one time. Face coverings are required.
- “Mutts Gone Nuts: A Canine Cabaret” will perform at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 24.
Comedy duo Scott and Joan Houghton have brought their blend of physical comedy and circus arts to audiences from Las Vegas to Tokyo since 1985. They turned their attention to creating a family friendly comedy dog act in 2005. Their nine canine partners are adopted from animal shelters and rescue groups.
“More Than a Pipe Dream: A Socially Distanced Season” offers paid livestream access to performances via ticketed admission for the general public. In-person performances are restricted to UD faculty, staff and students this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Livestream access for both events is $15 in advance and $20 the day of the shows, available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennet St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
Paid livestream events include the option of 48 hours of “on demand” access following scheduled performance times.