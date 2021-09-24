Famed actor and director Clint Eastwood returns to helm his latest picture “Cry Macho.”
Mike Milo is a retired rodeo star living in Texas in 1979. He is hired to find and return a boy named Rafael across the Mexican border, back to his father.
The film stars Eastwood, Dwight Yoakam, Eduardo Minett, Natalia Traven and Fernanda Urrejelo.
“Cry Macho” makes a fine addition to the 91-year-old filmmaker’s filmography. While it doesn’t reach the heights of his classics, it does serve as a marked improvement over his last film, “The Mule.”
Eastwood delivers enough charm and humor to make you invested in the character. While there are times where he has awkward line delivery or mumbles himself inaudible, the core relationship between him and Rafael’s Minett shines through.
The film begins with some rough exposition and unbalanced setup. I had fears that it would deliver an unsatisfying story. While there are some shortcomings, I was somewhat impressed with the feel-good nature.
There are some surprisingly wholesome secondary characters that are introduced in the second half. The chemistry between Eastwood and Traven’s caretaker named Marta is an unexpected highlight. The scenes where these characters spend time together make for nice emotional depth.
Eastwood gives the film a classic western aesthetic with the cinematography. While there are some scenes with some dim lighting or overly gray color grading, the visuals get the job done.
As for some issues, there are times where Eastwood’s knack for minimal takes are noticeable with the poor line deliveries. In his older age, it seems like he speeds through filming as fast as possible to get the job done. More takes of certain scenes could iron this issue out.
The conclusion to the story was a little unsatisfying, as well. It ends in a rushed manner and doesn’t quite serve the investing story that came before it. I was hoping for a different turn of events that would have felt a more natural conclusion.
“Cry Macho” is a decent entry in Eastwood’s late-stage career. His patience in the directing department can certainly be noticeable with the unfinished lighting or strange take choices. Despite these issues, the central story invested me more than I expected.
Eastwood fans surely will find an entertaining watch with this one, even if it’s rough around the edges.
I give “Cry Macho” 3.25 stars out of 5. The film is rated PG-13 and runs for 1 hour and 42 minutes. It’s now playing in theaters and available to stream on HBO Max through Sunday, Oct. 17.