When the Red Hot Chili Peppers sing “Jump a rope/Jump for joy/Just don’t stop jumping/Keep your heart muscle pumping,” they’re right in tune with a study in the American Journal of Preventive Cardiology that found that eating chili peppers regularly significantly lowers all-cause, cardiovascular and cancer-related deaths. In fact, analysis of data on 570,000 people in four health databases showed that enjoying spicy chilies reduces the relative risk of dying from cardiovascular disease by 26% and is associated with 23% fewer cancer deaths, compared with people who never or rarely eat chili peppers.
What is it about chili peppers that makes them so beneficial? The researchers say that their abilities to help regulate blood sugar, to reduce inflammation (fight fire with fire) and block tumor growth are mostly related to the chemical compound capsaicin, which also produces heat.
If you are chili shy, start with milder versions such as Anaheim peppers, take out the seeds (that’s where most of the capsaicin is) and increase your exposure to heat over time. That will allow your tongue’s pain receptors (what capsaicin activates) to become less reactive. You will even grow to enjoy the nuanced flavor differences between the varieties of peppers.
One tip: The Environmental Working Group’s 2021 Dirty Dozen puts nonorganic hot peppers at No. 10 for contamination with pesticides.
