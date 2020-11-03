Clarke University alumna Charlotte Wissel Rodewald will present a BFA Senior Graphic Design Exhibition, “ENVIRONMENTAL HORROR!” through Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Quigley Gallery in the Wahlert Atrium.
The display will include horror movie posters and other forms of media, depicting environmental issues as retro monsters.
The exhibition is a response to the fear and anxiety Rodewald identified in herself and her peers in relation to the environment. The artwork presented is the artist’s way of interpreting the global crises in a way that personifies the horror she feels, as well as provide a visual for those who are unable to imagine these issues.
The series of movie posters, depicting blobs of grease coming alive and crops reimagined as vampires, are meant to scare the viewer. However, Rodewald emphasized that along with fear, she intends the exhibition to empower viewers to kill the monsters.
Rodewald graduated in 2020 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in graphic design. She has received several awards for her artwork and illustrations.