David Ryan always has had what he described as “a wandering mindset,” walking, hiking and exploring whatever he can, wherever his two feet will take him.
However, it wasn’t until age 49 when he decided to leave his conventional job in the business world to dedicate his life to his sense of wanderlust.
He walked the 2,180-mile Appalachian Trail and the Camino de Santiago from Le Puy in France to Santiago Compostela in western Spain. He also dug into archaeology, earned his black belt in aikido and explored a wealth of other walking opportunities.
It led him to launching a blog, gentleartofwandering.com, documenting his many treks on foot. It also influenced him to pen his first book, “Long Distance Hiking on the Appalachian Trail for the Older Adventurer” — though not in the way one might assume.
“My inspiration for my first walking book was from getting annoyed at seeing outdoor and men’s magazines portraying hiking and outdoor activities as competitive athletic endeavors available only to the very fit,” Ryan said. “I wanted to show that hiking and outdoor activities are for everyone and that it is not about how many miles you do in a day or how muscular you are. Being outdoors is about connecting to the present moment and noticing all the beauty that surrounds us. It’s about finding peacefulness wherever we go.”
He has since authored four books about his various adventures. And his latest offering hits home.
“Exploring Galena and Dubuque on Foot: By Sidewalk, Stairway, and Path” takes readers on a journey through some of the locations’ older neighborhoods, from the home of Ulysses S. Grant to downtown Galena, Ill., Dunleith Mounds in East Dubuque, Ill., and Dubuque’s Fenelon Place Elevator, Historic District, North End, Eagle Point Park, Little Maquoketa River Mounds and Julien Dubuque Monument.
“The area is extremely scenic and interesting, and for most people who are not from the Midwest, completely unknown,” Ryan said. “This area is one of the prettiest places in the country. And with all its history and 19th century architecture, the area is a great place to live and visit.”
Although calling Albuquerque, N.M., home since 1998 — along with his wife, Claudia; and three dogs, Paddy, Petey and Sparky — Ryan’s roots are firmly planted in Midwestern soils, with key connections to local history.
“I grew up and spent most of my life in Chicago,” he said. “My father’s family came from Galena, so for all of my life, I have heard stories of Galena. My second great grandfather on the Sheean side bought the Elihu Washburne house in Galena from the Washburne family in 1882. My second great grandfather on the Ryan side was the brother of William ‘Hog’ Ryan, who had a meat packing business in Dubuque after the Civil War. So the Dubuque and Galena area has always been familiar to me.”
Inspiration struck to capture the area’s walkable draws in 2013, after Ryan and dog Petey began exploring public step inclines in Los Angeles, leading them to track down more.
“Having developed a passion for climbing stairways to explore an area, I knew that other hilly communities, including Dubuque and Galena, must have public stairways and interesting neighborhoods to explore. In 2013, my dog Petey and I went on a road trip to find public stairways in the Upper Mississippi River Valley. The trip resulted in several blog posts, including separate posts on the stairways in Dubuque and Galena.”
That post remains one of Ryan’s most popular on his blog.
“With so much continuing interest in the blog post on Dubuque, Petey and I decided to revisit the area to see if there was enough material for a walking-oriented book,” he said. “Petey and I passed through the area several more times since our 2013 road trip. On each of those trips, we always found something new. But it wasn’t until 2019 that we decided to go deeper and compile what we had discovered into a substantial walking book.”
When it comes to his favorite local walk detailed in the book, Ryan defers to his late dog, Lucky, with whom he walked the Appalachian Trail.
“During our many conversations, he always told me, ‘All walks are good. I don’t know how long this walk is going to be. But I do know one thing: This is the best walk I have ever been on because this is the walk I am on right now.’ I personally like all of the walks in the book. Each one has something special to offer. But walking up the 11th Street steps in Dubuque is a magical experience. When you pass through the retaining wall and pop out of the portal to see all of the wonderful late 19th century homes surrounding you, it’s like Dorothy and Toto landing in Oz.”
In addition to the 11th Street steps — where a cable car elevator similar to that of the Fenelon Place Elevator once was located and where its remaining archway from the 1890s remains — tracing the footsteps of Grant in Galena also is near and dear to Ryan, particularly given his connection to the historic site.
“If Grant had not moved to Galena one year before the Civil War, he would not have had the career that he had,” Ryan said. “All of the places that impacted Grant’s life are still there for you to experience. My hope for those reading ‘Exploring Galena and Dubuque on Foot’ is that they’ll get out and see how wonderful these two communities are. I also hope they find items that I missed, so I can check them out the next time I am in the area.”
The book is available at River Lights Bookstore in Dubuque.