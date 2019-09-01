GALENA, Ill. — Five historic homes and a local museum will be featured on the Galena-Jo Daviess County Historical Society’s 52nd annual Tour of Historic Galena Homes Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 28-29.
“There are many different stories to tell and time periods covered, especially this year with the variety of houses we have on the tour,” said Shelby Miller, curator and director of education and outreach, in a press release. “This is an experience you can’t get by walking down the street. It’s an inside guided tour of historic homes where you’ll learn the stories of the homes and their owners.”
Advance tickets are available for $18 if ordered by Sunday, Sept. 15. Tickets can be purchased the day of the tour for $20 at the Old Train Depot, the Galena & U.S. Grant Museum, Gateway to History on Main Street, or at the DeSoto House Hotel.
Free shuttles will be provided (Saturday only) to all tour locations, including public parking areas near the Old Train Depot (corner of Park Avenue and Bouthillier Street). Otherwise, street parking can be found near each of the homes. Wear sturdy shoes as some walking and stairs will be necessary.
All proceeds benefit the Galena-Jo Daviess County Historical Society. Call 815-777-9129 or visit www.galenahistory.org/events/hometour for information and tickets.
This year’s featured homes include:
Beebe Coach House
611 S. Prospect St.
This 1847 structure of Galena brick was originally a two-story carriage house and horse barn for the adjacent Thomas Beebe House. Limestone and brick interior walls lend a rustic feel to the two bedroom, two-bathroom home that has exposed wood beams in the first floor kitchen and sitting area.
A punched tin backsplash and custom woodwork add vintage ambiance on the first floor.
The second floor roof was raised to add spaciousness to the bedroom and bath. The original arched top windows were retained. A large deck overlooks the scenic Galena River valley.
A 2001 addition by the current owners expanded the second floor and created a third floor with a master suite and full bath. Wood floors throughout lend a warm glow to this repurposed structure.
Lamberson Guest House
113 S. Prospect St.
Constructed in 1870 by D. Harvey Lamberson in the Galena Traditional style, this classic house overlooks downtown Galena. In 1875, it was sold for $2,600 to Henry Wallace, who added the Italianate front porch to take advantage of the scenic vistas.
The home features original windows, hardware and hardwood floors. A formal dining room features two beautifully carved red oak built-in cabinets, matching carved friezes over the windows and doors, original fireplace, tile and carved Corinthian columns.
Recently restored by the current owner as a bed and breakfast with private baths for all four bedrooms, the Lamberson Guest House was awarded the 2017 Jo Mead Historic Preservation Award.
Spare House
113 S. Dodge St.
James Spare grew up in Massachusetts, where he operated as a housewright, a builder of houses, before moving to Galena. Once there, Spare built homes, then opened a lumber yard.
In 1846, he used local Galena bricks to craft a late-Federal style home at the corner of Dodge Street and Mars Avenue. The house was one of the first built on the hill over the city. It predates even the mansions on Prospect Street.
Spare died in 1854, leaving the house to his second wife, Jane Mead Spare. She stayed there a number of years. Their daughter, Elizabeth, operated a School for Young Ladies and Misses in the home.
The home features an original staircase and arched Hudson parlor doors. Cobalt blue accents enliven the modern white kitchen. The Spare home last appeared on the tour in 2002.
Wadleigh House
1007 Franklin St.
Beneath its modern exterior the Wadleigh house boasts a surprise: It originated in 1875 on Bouthillier Street across from the Grant Home. First owner Milton Wadleigh moved to Galena in 1843 and was soon appointed the city surveyor.
In 1854, he created a “New Map For Galena” that embraced all the city’s subdivisions, alterations and additions. The map is on display in the gift shop at the Galena & U.S. Grant Museum.
Harold and Jane Foecking bought and moved the home to Franklin Street in the early 2000s. Subsequent owners remodeled it in 2005, highlighting a central dining area with a vaulted ceiling, antique maple flooring and prairie-style sidelight windows.
The current owners of 14 years bring a mix of functional antiques and modern decor to the home and its outdoor garden spaces.
Stillman Mansion
513 Bouthillier St.
Nelson Stillman, a regional dry goods merchant, built this Italianate brick mansion in 1858. A single family home until 1933, it was converted into a nursing home from 1942 to 1968. A large one-story dining room addition was added and porches were enclosed.
From the 1970s until 2017, the mansion served as a guest house and restaurant. An adjacent structure also had many purposes: A medieval banquet and dance hall, tea room and wedding chapel.
In 2017 the Galena-Jo Daviess County Historical Society purchased the site to relocate its museum into a new building on the 3.6-acre property. The building hosts administrative offices and a conference room. Plans to rehabilitate the Stillman are ongoing.
Galena & U.S. Grant Museum
211 S. Bench St.
Included with the price of a Home Tour ticket will be free admission to the Galena & U.S. Grant Museum (211
S. Bench Street) on the days of the tour.
This museum is housed within the 1858 Italianate-style Barrows Mansion. It features more than 6,500 square feet of exhibits, including “The Port of Galena: 1858,” where guests can explore the Galena riverfront in an interactive model of the city.
New exhibits include “Play Ball! Our Regional Story,” that features baseball stories, plus the “Fight for Suffrage,” commemorating the centennial anniversary of the ratification of women’s right to vote.