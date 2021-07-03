Editor’s note: This is the first in an ongoing series that will highlight the stained glass art collection of tri-state area worship spaces. Look for the next installment the first Saturday of each month.
As Christianity spread through fourth century Europe, stained glass, once only seen in the homes of wealthy Romans, began to appear more and more in the construction of Christian churches.
In seventh century northeast England in Jarrow, a town on the River Tyne, monks created a round stained glass window in their workshop. It was installed in St. Paul's Monastery. While the window is no longer there, fragments of it that were unearthed during an archeological dig were fashioned into a round mosaic window and installed in the oldest part of the building, where we might imagine the original might have been.
We don't know who designed it, we don't know who made it, and we don't know who installed it. Despite being the life-long home of The Venerable Bede, a prominent monk and historian who wrote the first history of the English people, there is no documentation of how the window came to be.
That often is the case with stained glass art, and it is the case for Center Grove United Methodist Church in Dubuque and Wesley United Methodist Church in East Dubuque, Ill.
Founded as country churches -- Wesley in 1832, in what was then the town of Dunleith, Ill. and Center Grove in 1852 -- they primarily served farm families in the area. Center Grove was founded by immigrants from Yorkshire, England, many of them miners lured by the lead mining opportunities.
"There are names like Wood and Waters and Brunskill in the cemetery," Jane Edwards, a longtime member of the congregation, said. "Metcalf. Woodward. Sanderson. Those names are still prominent in the church."
The church building, constructed in 1886 with a fellowship hall added in 1971, has a series of simple color-blocked stain glass windows, each topped by a flower with four petals and a large center. At the front of the sanctuary, a round window filled with fruit and flowers continues the theme from the oblong windows.
"This was a very simple country church," Edwards said. "At that time in 1886, I'm sure it was a huge expenditure for the congregation to put in the stained glass because it probably was not cheap."
The floral design continues in the windows in the steeple of the church.
"It's a theme through all these windows," Edwards said. "It could represent the four gospels, with Christ at the center. And the large round window is probably the fruits of the spirit."
While it can be frustrating to history buffs that the story behind these beautiful windows appears to be lost, the purpose of stained glass in religious spaces wasn't about the artist or even about how the windows came to exist.
Stained glass brought light into churches, which were often built out of heavy stone and other materials that blocked out the sun. And tales told in stained glass brought stories to life for those who couldn't read.
At Wesley United Methodist Church, the original stained glass windows from the old church were brought to the new building in 1978, along with other treasured church items. These included what Appel called "angel lights," which now hang from the sanctuary ceiling. They were donated to the church by members Bob and Elsie Angel in the 1940s in memory of their son, who was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.
"We brought as much as we could," said Gini Appel, a lifelong member of the congregation. "Moving old stained glass is not an easy proposition. You need experienced people, and they don't do it for free."
Eight original windows with bottom transoms were installed in the new church. While Appel doesn't believe they date back to the original founding of the church, she said most of them likely were made in the latter part of the 19th century.
One of the windows commemorates the Epworth League, a young people's group founded in 1889. The group's motto, "Look up, Lift up" can be read in the center of the window.
"That's the first time I've noticed that," Appel said. "You see something different every time you look at them."
A pair of stained glass sidelights at the church entrance were commissioned by Linda Schilling, a church member who now lives in Colorado, about 20 years ago.
"We wanted them to complement the old windows," Appel said. "So, Linda worked with a stained glass artist to make sure of that."
The stained glass designs have even ventured outside the church, thanks to an expert quilt maker. Appel drew patterns from the window designs, which include depictions of Noah's ark, a dove with an olive branch, the cross and crown, cross and anchor and wheat sheafs representing the bread of life.
"I drew the patterns and Velda Temperly made the quilts," Appel said. "Velda was an amazing quilt maker."
At both Center Grove and Wesley, and in fact in many churches throughout the area, the same colors appear again and again. And there's a reason for that.
Red, blue, green, purple and yellow are dominant colors in religious stained glass. Red represents the blood of Christ; blue is Heaven and the Virgin Mary; green is rebirth and faith; purple is passion and suffering; and yellow, which can sometimes represent treachery, such as the Judas' betrayal, more often means the gates of Heaven and the halos of saints.
While the windows are different, all of these colors can be seen in the windows at both locations, which perhaps is a sign of just how unified we really are.
"The history of this church is so rich and diverse and ecumenical," Appel said.