Like you, I’ve been getting through the pandemic with a little help from my friends.
One of them, Bill, has made me laugh out loud, ponder the meaning of existence, treasure memories, make mind-boggling connections and respect equally the opposites of joy and despair. Bill’s last name is Shakespeare.
I’m having a blast taking an online class about my favorite of Bill’s plays, “Hamlet,” with my daughter, Kate (pleasure squared).
It’s led by a British-American author and Ted-talker, Lesley Hazleton. I love not only her insights but also her thrillingly deep voice, the piratical gleam in her eyes and her unrepentant smoking on Zoom.
Hearing Hamlet’s “to be or not to be” speech brought back memories of my dad, the first person I ever heard act it out. (He loved Shakespeare so much that we engraved a line from “Hamlet” on his tombstone, “Flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”)
In the online class I’m taking, female attendees sometimes take male roles. This reminds me of the time that my traditionalist husband, John, agreed to go with me to a 2018 production of Bill’s play, “Julius Caesar,” in Stratford, Canada — with a woman actor, Seana McKenna, in the title role. How affirmed I felt when he whispered to me after her first scene that gender signified nothing: “She is the king!”
I’ve also enjoyed searching “Hamlet” productions online and seeing how Bill’s words transcend time, from a brooding Laurence Olivier in an embroidered doublet to a melancholy David Tennant (of “Dr. Who” fame) in a skeleton T-shirt, murmuring, “What a piece of work is man.”
That phrase made me reflect on my Southern relatives using “what a piece of work” to describe a feckless fellow. Maybe that expression morphed from “Hamlet,” even though in the play, the phrase is used to describe how divinely man is made.
To take it further with a tiptoe into theology, the phrase “piece of work” also might have been echoing the Psalms on how we are knit together in our mothers’ wombs and are fearfully and wonderfully made (poignant, because Hamlet’s relationship with his mom makes that of Norman Bates’ in “Psycho” look like kid stuff).
Immersing myself in Bill’s words, I also am making connections to secular works. I see a parallel between two of my favorite plays, both with charismatic main characters and titles that begin with “H,” that is, “Hamlet” (first performed in 1609) and Mary Chase’s 1944 play, “Harvey.”
“Harvey” was made popular in a Jimmy Stewart movie about a man, Elwood P. Dowd, who is accompanied by a gigantic rabbit, Harvey, visible only to him. Similarly, Hamlet is accompanied by a ghost that chooses to whom it is visible.
Unlike Hamlet, Elwood P. Dowd finds serenity, saying, “Doctor, I’ve wrestled with reality for 40 years, and I’m happy to say I’ve finally won out over it.”
Me, too. With Bill’s help, I have overcome the reality of the pandemic. What more could you ask of a friend?