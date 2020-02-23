“Pushcart Prize Volume XLII: Best of the Small Presses” (2019) contains more than 500 pages of poetry and prose by nearly 70 authors on a wide range of subjects.
A sampling of some of the entries reveals the talents of the writers who were chosen for the award. What follows are brief summaries of some of the offerings:
• “Christian Soldiers,” by Hal Crowther, is a paean to brothers Daniel and Philip Berrigan, both Catholic priests and anti-war activists in the late 1960s and beyond.
Crowther, a journalist, expresses spiritual regret that he did not demonstrate the same willingness to engage in civil disobedience as the Berrigan brothers.
Near the end of the piece, he poses a crucial religious question: “If God made and loves us all, why did he make so many of us cruel and stupid?”
• Justin St. Germain’s nonfiction piece, “Murder Tourism in Middle America,” covers his pilgrimage to Holcomb, Kansas, to visit settings associated with Truman Capote’s nonfiction novel, “In Cold Blood.” Germain confesses to having an “obsession” with the book.
He explores Capote’s research with collaborator Harper Lee, author of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” as well as Capote’s morbid interest in the killers, the murders, the trial and executions. St. Germain concludes by summarizing Capote’s ultimate demise, perhaps an apt footnote to the lurid subject matter of “In Cold Blood.”
• The short story, “Bloody Mary! Bloody Mary! Bloody Mary!” by Andrew Mitchell, is at times humorous, at times poignant.
The plot centers on a birthday party widower Frank Rudman hosts for his seventh grade son Ethan at a family pizza parlor. Only two guests show up, a fellow seventh grade boy and fourth grade neighbor Lucy Hadler, who claims to be able to tell fortunes.
The party fizzles, and Frank senses his inadequacy when he realizes his deceased wife would have handled the party more successfully.
Frank traumatizes Lucy when he plays a childhood game, then tries to make amends at Lucy’s house when he and Ethan stop over to process the events with Lucy and her mother.
• In the poem, “Kernels,” by David Rothman, the speaker addresses a victim of physical abuse by the victim’s father with his “whistling belt” and stepmother “who placed each kernel on the hard floor then made you kneel.” The poem discusses the victim’s and the speaker’s attitudes toward the abuse and the abusers.
• The repetitive title of “Pedal, Pedal, Pedal” identifies author Heather Sellers’ symbiotic relationships with the bicycles she has owned. From her first bike, “Greenie,” to her road bikes in adulthood, Sellers moves from Florida to Texas to Michigan and back to Florida, and in the process, sheds her introverted persona by forging friendships with other bicyclists.
Riding, whether alone or with others, defines the bond between a strong woman and her two-wheeled companion.
• Anthony Marra’s “The Tell-Tale Heart” is a clever modern reworking of the Edgar Allan Poe short story in which Marra shifts the central symbol from anatomical to technological.
• “Transitioning: The Renaming of Hope” is Molly Cooney’s first-person account of her partner Anne’s gender change from female to male.
Cooney generally is supportive and accepting of Anne’s transition, despite the potential issues that might lie ahead for them.
There is much good writing in “Pushcart Prize XLII.”