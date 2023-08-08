What kinds of things will your kids do?
It’s a seemingly simple question, but one that grows more complex with time.
When they’re infants, they do a lot of nothing: sleeping, eating, crying and so forth.
But the question becomes a bit more complex when they reach a certain age. My oldest has reached that threshold.
Our daughter turned 4 in December and this has been the first year where her activities have occupied our minds — and our calendars. We want her time filled by things other than tablets and TV shows. But which road will she take? What activities will she pursue?
My wife and I decided to let our kids find their passion by trying a ton of stuff. Start ‘em young and do it all.
So that’s what we’ve encouraged our daughter to do this year. A bit of ice skating here. A dash of dance lessons there. Music class in the spring. Some tennis and swimming in the summer.
Our collective quest to find new activities for the kids ultimately led us to a six-week, U5 (5 years old and younger) summer soccer league. Our daughter has never been the naturally sporty type — she takes after her Mom — but we asked if she wanted to give it a whirl and, after a bit of contemplation, she said yes.
Things took a turn for me when my wife filled out the sign-up sheet and later informed me: “I marked down that you might be interested in helping with coaching”.
In retrospect, I should’ve seen the writing on the wall right away. When the official schedules were released, I was officially head coach of team two, also known as Red Team.
Surprising situations like this comes with pros and cons.
The con: Despite years of experience in sports like baseball and basketball, I embarked on this experience with precisely zero soccer knowledge.
The pro: I could level with my daughter in a unique way. I distinctly remember one conversation that unfolded like this:
Daughter: Dad, I am a little nervous about the first day of soccer.
Me: Me too, sweetheart. Me too.
Daughter: I don’t understand this game.
Me: Neither do I. But you know what? That means we can learn it together.
In the days leading up to our first game, I did my homework: A couple hours of YouTube videos, a notepad filled with basic soccer rules and ideas for team drills.
On day one, I strutted onto the field (or is it called the “pitch?”) with a bag full of soccer balls, a form-fitting red shirt and a delusional sense of confidence that I could overcome my lack of knowledge with an abundance of enthusiasm.
It wasn’t long before I emphatically laid claim to the title of “Coach Who Knows the Least About Soccer.” But I handed out high-fives like hot cakes and it helped me get by.
My 4-year-old, meanwhile, never really caught soccer fever. She did her very best for Coach Dad, but just wasn’t digging the game.
It was hard to see a breakthrough on the horizon.
But in parenthood, and in soccer apparently, the most memorable moments can come when you (and everyone else) least expect it.
For us, it was during a brief timeout. The Green Team was taking a moment to grab a drink of water.
My daughter took full advantage.
With the other team’s backs turned, she skillfully took possession of the ball and aggressively dribbled forward, expertly weaving her way through an open field devoid of opponents.
As I noticed her approaching the goal, I began to correct her: “Stop honey, it is actually a timeout ...”
And then I paused. Reconsidered. And let her complete her lone goal of the season. Nothing but the back of the net. A breakaway goal for the ages.
Sometimes you have to bend the rules a bit to get the moment you’ve been waiting for.
My soccer coaching didn’t even live up to Ted Lasso standards. And my daughter isn’t the next Alex Morgan.
But hopefully, there’s a little lesson that provides a silver lining.
We kept showing up. We kept moving. We kept trying.
If nothing else, we can chalk that one up as a small victory.