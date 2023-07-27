If your birthday is today: An emotional situation at home or work needs to be addressed and dealt with. Dismiss the negatives in your life and replace them with whatever makes you happy.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Recognize what is holding you back and what will encourage change. Take control and manifest opportunities; find the happiness you deserve.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Set your priorities. Put pressure where necessary to outmaneuver anyone in your way. Don't expect support; rely on yourself.
Recommended for you
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) You may be better off doing certain tasks yourself if you don't want to clean up others' mistakes. Romance is favored.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Don't expect others to see things your way. If you take on too much, you'll fall short. Prioritize, and you will keep your goals doable..
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Be intelligent and resourceful, and you'll make things happen. Don't let what others do sidetrack you. Set goals to suit you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Take a unique approach to love and happiness. Build a foundation that satisfies your soul. Be different.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Finish what you start. Clearing your calendar will put your mind at ease. Keep your promises, regardless of what others do. Relationships will require work and understanding.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Consider all aspects of a situation. A friend will help you develop a plan for a better future. Contribute to something you believe in.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Turn what you enjoy doing most into a lucrative endeavor. Make your feelings and intentions clear, and answer important questions.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) What you should do and what you want to do will clash. Schedule your day carefully to ensure you take care of responsibilities and have time left over for pleasurable pastimes.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Anger will set you back. Rethink a relationship if someone does something you don't like. Make your home your haven. Keep things positive.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) A project will help you reconsider your prospects. Find out how you can turn your passion into something tangible. Stop dreaming and get to work.