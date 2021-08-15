I recently visited Los Angeles to catch up with some old Dubuque friends who left Iowa last summer.
Between visits to Laguna Beach and Rodeo Drive’s boutique ice cream shops, which served such flavors as “herbal snow,” we spent an afternoon at the La Brea Tar Pits. It’s an unforgiving place, described as a “portal to the Ice Age” in the heart of downtown.
The attraction’s fame came from the discovery of bones of prehistoric wildlife, which were preserved thousands of years ago in asphalt that still seeps from the earth.
With an unknowing step onto a pile of decaying leaves or grasses, mighty mammoths met their end, becoming entrapped like flies on flypaper. So too did the snarling saber-toothed cats who came to feast upon their rotting corpses.
“You’d become a fossil too if no one was around to pull you out,” a sign warned.
Museum staff insisted that unlocking the secrets of Pleistocene ecosystems will help us understand climate change, but I also think it illustrates human’s fascination with cruelty and gore.
“You know what’s fun?” my friend Jennifer said. “To go down to the edge of the lake and listen to people realize what they were looking at — that the baby is watching its mother sinking in the tar.”
She pointed to a Plexiglas sculpture installed in a former mining pit, which rain runoff had filled to form a murky pond.
The display depicts a terrified female mastodon flailing against the unrelenting clasp of the asphalt that has collected a few feet below the surface. A sign noted that she had stopped to take a drink, but now all her mate and child can do is watch helplessly from shore as she succumbs to dehydration and exposure.
The baby shrieks, its mouth agape and trunk extended. The father stands mournfully to the side.
Bubbles of methane and hydrogen sulfide gas continue to erupt on the surface.
We meandered across the park, noticing where fresh upwellings of asphalt were pooling. Staff had covered them with traffic cones labeled “gooey,” “sticky” and “tar pits.”
I asked the museum admissions clerk whether people lift the cones and end up slathered after poking around.
“Oh, all the time,” he exclaimed. “They see the pits and put their finger in. ‘I wonder how deep this goes.’ And it’s almost always their right hand.”
In a hallway lined with 404 dire wolf skulls, a woman and her husband explained to their two apish children how wave after wave of animals would coalesce at the pits, drawn by the prospect of easy prey.
“Wah, wah,” said the mother. “Not too smart.”
Signs posted in the galleries noted that scientists continue to sift through chunks of excavated asphalt in search of clues.
A mammoth skeleton they have named Zed was found under a nearby parking lot. As they continue to peel away layers of dirt, his bones continue to ooze black oil.
The institution has amassed a collection of more than 1 million specimens, but I was most fascinated by the display of a cast replica of a mummified baby mammoth.
Siberian reindeer herders unearthed her on a riverbank in Russia and named the creature Lyuba, the Russian word for “love.”
Signs noted that her shriveled form resulted when most of her hair fell out as she lay in wet mud. Fungi grew across exposed areas of skin, leaving her head dotted with pockmarks. Her stomach contained its original contents, which included a diet that consisted of her mother’s milk, pollen from grasses, algae from lake water and mammoth dung.
This museum is obsessed with death, Jennifer concluded, as we strolled past a sculpture of a saber tooth plunging its claws into a giant ground sloth.
In the gift shop, a T-shirt of a winking mammoth reminded us that “What happens in La Brea, stays in La Brea.”