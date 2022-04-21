If your birthday is today: Honesty will help you reach your destination with no regrets. Reach out to others, and work together toward a goal that encourages you to use your creativity sensibly.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) A physical improvement will give you the incentive to share your intentions and feelings. Romance is featured.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Summon outside opinions to verify the authenticity of the information. Don't pay for someone's mistake.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Timing is everything, and knowing what you want and moving forward without hesitation will bring you to a place that makes you happy. Self-improvement is favored.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Don't put your reputation, money or health at risk. Be intelligent and disciplined. Stabilize your life instead of jeopardizing your reputation.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Use experience, knowledge and insight to outmaneuver anyone who gets in your way. Actions speak louder than words.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) If you put pressure on someone, expect the same in return. Set a budget, and follow guidelines that encourage flexibility.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Stand tall and push your way forward. Embrace novel ideas. Focus on partnerships, peace and love.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Take the time to get your facts straight and make decisions that are suitable. Walking away from people and situations trying to entice you will pay off.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Trust your instincts and your ability to get things done your way. Personal gain is heading your way. Romance is encouraged.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19). Ignore temptation, and avoid being swept into someone else's dream. Live life your way, and you'll have no regrets.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Speak up, make changes and follow your heart. Invest in your ideas. Happiness will thrive if you are true to yourself.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Keep your beliefs, plans and personal life secret. Don't cause disruption or allow others to play with your feelings. Stick to your schedule, and work diligently toward your goal. Get things done.