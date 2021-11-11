It was a conflict that came to define mid-1960s and early 1970s America.
The war in Vietnam had been raging since November 1955. But it was U.S. involvement beginning nearly a decade later that brought about a new platform and signaled a turmoil that would spill far beyond the borders of the Southeast Asian country.
“It was the first war that was brought to us in almost real time through television and the media,” said Gary Stoppelman, executive director of the Dubuque Museum of Art. “You saw journalists on the ground who, for the most part, had access to soldiers and high-ranking officers. Many who were there documenting what they were experiencing provided an unfiltered look at not only the battles being fought on the ground but the effect it had on the people and the country itself.”
Those perspectives serve as the impetus behind the museum’s latest exhibition.
“Vietnam: The Real War,” an expanded version of the Huntsville Museum of Art and The Associated Press traveling exhibition, will open at the Dubuque Museum of Art on Saturday, Nov. 13.
Beginning at 1 p.m., the Marine Corps League Color Guard of Dubuque will present a flag raising ceremony, accompanied by taps. There also will be a reading of the names of local veterans who lost their lives.
Following remarks, the galleries will open and refreshments will be served.
At 2:30 p.m., local Navy combat photographer Ron Testa will discuss his three tours of duty aboard the USS Ticonderoga and the selection of his photographs displayed as part of exhibition.
The traveling portion of the exhibition features more than 50 iconic Associated Press images that captured history, in addition to netting four Pulitzer Prizes.
The expanded component includes images by Testa, as well as the Telegraph Herald’s Jim Gelades and the late Bob Woodward Jr.
“I am extremely honored to be a part of the exhibit,” Testa said. “I never expected that photographs I took 55 years ago would be relevant now. I’m really kind of amazed by the whole thing.”
Testa, 79, said his images offer an in-depth look at life and activity aboard the aviation deck of a Navy ship — launching and landing aircrafts in and out of combat zones.
“It was extremely dangerous work, like being on a floating bomb,” said Testa, who was drafted into the Navy and served in the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1970.
His studies in photography made him an obvious choice in documenting for the Navy’s archives. But he captured images with his personal camera as well.
“I’m hoping people see what this war took and that younger people especially find the value in it,” Testa said. “These were actual people. They weren’t just names on a wall. And many of these people were people who were drafted and who sacrificed. They didn’t sign up for it. The choice was jail or the military.
“At the time I was drafted, I remember just wanting to get on with my life. But now, looking back on those four years, I call upon what I learned in the Navy all the time. I didn’t love it, but I didn’t hate it. My philosophy became that if you’re involved with something, you learn about it. And I learned a lot.”
Bob Woodward III, vice president of Woodward Community Media and publisher of TH Media, said he was 7 or 8 when his father traveled to Vietnam to photograph the war. His first trip was in 1967 — the same year Gelades also ventured there on behalf of the Telegraph Herald. Woodward Jr. returned for the second time in 1968.
Woodward III only recently discovered that accompanying his father’s photographs, notes and letters — all of which had been donated to the University of Dubuque — there also were a series of audio recordings.
In addition to the Dubuque Museum of Art exhibition, Woodward’s contribution will be part of the University of Dubuque Exhibition, “Vietnam: The Interviews,” set for Monday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 28, in the Bisignano Art Gallery.
“During the summer of 2020, a guy by the name of Justin Mills, from A.Y. McDonald, came up to me and said, ‘I don’t know if you know, but your dad interviewed my dad in Vietnam.’ I had no idea,” Woodward III said. “Then, he asked, ‘Would you like to hear it?’ Listening to it brought a tear to my eye. I can only imagine what loved ones were thinking and feeling when they heard things like this broadcast on the air.”
Woodward III said the exhibition sets up the role of photojournalism in a unique light: As an artform in its own right, apart from essential storytelling.
“I think the motivation for my dad was that he wanted to see and understand the war firsthand, without a filter,” he said. “In my mind, though, there was a dual purpose. He wanted to share the Vietnam that people weren’t seeing. And he wanted to capture an unvarnished example of the connection between the troops and the people of the tri-state area.
“That’s the role of photojournalism — to capture the truth. And what’s captured by a lens is very much an artform that can evoke an emotion just as much as what can be done with a paintbrush or a sculpture. When you are seeing it on your TV in your living room and seeing it in your local newspaper, it becomes very, very real. It humanizes it. People form a connection to it. I think that’s why Vietnam resonated with so many people.”
In addition to the visual element, the exhibition of archival photographs also includes oral histories, a collaboration by the Veterans Freedom Center, the University of Dubuque, the Dubuque Museum of Art and the Grout Museum. Visitors will be able to explore newly recorded video segments of local veterans recalling their experiences — many for the first time in public.
Also included will be a local collection of artifacts inspired by Tim O’Brien’s acclaimed book, “The Things They Carried,” as well as resources about brain health and the effects of Agent Orange, created by MercyOne Dubuque.
A variety of community-wide programming also will take place in conjunction with the exhibition.
The local component is a pivotal element, according to museum curator and registrar Stacy Peterson, who anticipates that it will pique the interest of an array of tri-state viewers.
“Most people who come to this exhibit will have a connection to it, either through knowing someone or knowing of someone locally who was involved in the war,” Peterson said. “It makes it more real for the viewer.”
A lot of thought and care also went into the flow of the exhibition and how the viewer might approach the ultimate question, “How do we tell the truth in war?”
“We are not a history museum,” Peterson said. “Some might wonder, ‘Why this space? Why this time?’ And that’s to pose that very question of how we tell the truth in war. They say a picture is worth a thousand words. And there are a lot of truths to explore within this exhibit.”