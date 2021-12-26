Hardcover Fiction
1. Call Us What We Carry: Poems, Amanda Gorman, Viking
2. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Viking
3. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
4. Harlem Shuffle, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
5. Wish You Were Here, Jodi Picoult, Ballantine
6. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich, Harper
7. State of Terror, Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Simon & Schuster/St. Martin’s Press
8. Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, Diana Gabaldon, Delacorte Press
9. The Stranger in the Lifeboat, Mitch Albom, Harper
10. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
11. Bewilderment, Richard Powers, Norton
12. Crossroads, Jonathan Franzen, FSG
13. Oh William!, Elizabeth Strout, Random House
14. The Judge’s List, John Grisham, Doubleday
15. Small Things Like These, Claire Keegan, Grove Press
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brené Brown, Random House
2. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
3. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, Dave Grohl, Dey Street Book
4. These Precious Days: Essays, Ann Patchett, Harper
5. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, David Graeber, David Wengrow, FSG
6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
7. A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020), David Sedaris, Little, Brown
8. Taste: My Life Through Food, Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books
9. The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times, Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, Gail Hudson, Celadon Books
10. Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside, Nick Offerman, Dutton
11. Renegades: Born in the USA, Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen, Crown
12. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
13. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law, Mary Roach, Norton
14. Gastro Obscura: A Food Adventurer’s Guide, Cecily Wong, Dylan Thuras, Workman
15. The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present, Paul McCartney, Liveright
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
3. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
4. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
5. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
6. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
7. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
8. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
9. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press
10. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
11. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Vintage
12. The Searcher, Tana French, Penguin
13. The Anomaly, Hervé Le Tellier, Other Press
14. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
15. All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
3. The Best of Me, David Sedaris, Back Bay
4. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
5. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
6. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022, Old Farmer’s Almanac
7. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
8. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
9. Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Shelf Love: Recipes to Unlock the Secrets of Your Pantry, Fridge, and Freezer, Noor Murad, Yotam Ottolenghi, Clarkson Potter
10. The Body: A Guide for Occupants, Bill Bryson, Anchor
11. The New York Times Cooking No-Recipe Recipes, Sam Sifton, Ten Speed Press
12. On Tyranny Graphic Edition: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century, Timothy Snyder, Nora Krug (Illus.), Ten Speed Press
13. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
14. How to Forage for Mushrooms without Dying: An Absolute Beginner’s Guide to Identifying 29 Wild, Edible Mushrooms, Frank Hyman, Storey Publishing
15. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, David Grann, Vintage
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
3. The Eye of the World, Robert Jordan, Tor
4. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
5. Children of Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
6. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
7. Foundation, Isaac Asimov, Spectra
8. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
9. American Gods, Neil Gaiman, Morrow
10. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. The Christmas Pig, J.K. Rowling, Jim Field (Illus.), Scholastic
2. Stuntboy, in the Meantime, Jason Reynolds, Raúl the Third (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
3. The Beatryce Prophecy, Kate DiCamillo, Sophie Blackall (Illus.), Candlewick
4. Daughter of the Deep, Rick Riordan, Disney-Hyperion
5. Pony, R.J. Palacio, Knopf Books for Young Readers
6. Out of My Heart, Sharon M. Draper, Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
7. Dinosaurs and Other Prehistoric Life, Professor Anusuya Chinsamy-Turan, DK Children
8. Friends Forever, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
9. Willodeen, Katherine Applegate, Feiwel & Friends
10. Skunk and Badger, Amy Timberlake, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Algonquin Young Readers
11. The Cursed Carnival and Other Calamities: New Stories About Mythic Heroes, Roshani Chokshi, J.C. Cervantes, Yoon Ha Lee, Carlos Hernandez, Kwame Mbalia, Rebecca Roanhorse, Tehlor Kay Mejia, Sarwat Chadda, Graci Kim, Rick Riordan, Rick Riordan Presents
12. Tiger, Tiger, Burning Bright!: An Animal Poem for Each Day of the Year, Fiona Waters (Ed.), Britta Teckentrup (Illus.), Nosy Crow
13. Kaleidoscope, Brian Selznick, Scholastic
14. Beasts and Beauty: Dangerous Tales, Soman Chainani, Julia Iredale (Illus.), Harper
15. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Greenwillow Books
Young Adult
1. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
2. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
3. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
4. You’ll Be the Death of Me, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
5. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
6. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen
7. Last Night at the Telegraph Club, Malinda Lo, Dutton Books for Young Readers
8. Gilded, Marissa Meyer, Feiwel & Friends
9. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
10. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
11. All of Us Villains, Amanda Foody, Christine Lynn Herman, Tor Teen
12. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
13. A Snake Falls to Earth, Darcie Little Badger, Levine Querido
14. These Violent Delights, Chloe Gong, Margaret K. McElderry Books
15. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
Children’s Illustrated
1. Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem, Amanda Gorman, Loren Long (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers
2. Jan Brett’s The Nutcracker, Jan Brett, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
3. How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, Dr. Seuss, Random House Books for Young Readers
4. The Polar Express, Chris Van Allsburg, HMH Books for Young Readers
5. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
6. Woodland Dance!, Sandra Boynton, Workman
7. The 1619 Project: Born on the Water, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Renée Watson, Nikkolas Smith (Illus.), Kokila
8. Aaron Slater, Illustrator, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.), Abrams
9. It Fell from the Sky, Terry Fan, Eric Fan, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
10. Amos McGee Misses the Bus, Philip C. Stead, Erin E. Stead (Illus.), Roaring Brook Press
11. Construction Site: Merry and Bright, Sherri Duskey Rinker, AG Ford (Illus.), Chronicle Books
12. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
13. The Crayons’ Christmas, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Penguin Workshop
14. The Smart Cookie, Jory John, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Harper
15. The Littlest Yak, Lu Fraser, Kate Hindley (Illus.), Peachtree Publishing
Children’s Series
1. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
2. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
4. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
5. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
6. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
7. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
8. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
9. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic
10. The Princess in Black, Shannon Hale, Dean Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Candlewick