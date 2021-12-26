Hardcover Fiction

1. Call Us What We Carry: Poems, Amanda Gorman, Viking

2. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Viking

3. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner

4. Harlem Shuffle, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday

5. Wish You Were Here, Jodi Picoult, Ballantine

6. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich, Harper

7. State of Terror, Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Simon & Schuster/St. Martin’s Press

8. Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, Diana Gabaldon, Delacorte Press

9. The Stranger in the Lifeboat, Mitch Albom, Harper

10. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking

11. Bewilderment, Richard Powers, Norton

12. Crossroads, Jonathan Franzen, FSG

13. Oh William!, Elizabeth Strout, Random House

14. The Judge’s List, John Grisham, Doubleday

15. Small Things Like These, Claire Keegan, Grove Press

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brené Brown, Random House

2. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World

3. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, Dave Grohl, Dey Street Book

4. These Precious Days: Essays, Ann Patchett, Harper

5. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, David Graeber, David Wengrow, FSG

6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne

7. A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020), David Sedaris, Little, Brown

8. Taste: My Life Through Food, Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books

9. The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times, Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, Gail Hudson, Celadon Books

10. Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside, Nick Offerman, Dutton

11. Renegades: Born in the USA, Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen, Crown

12. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf

13. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law, Mary Roach, Norton

14. Gastro Obscura: A Food Adventurer’s Guide, Cecily Wong, Dylan Thuras, Workman

15. The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present, Paul McCartney, Liveright

Trade Paperback Fiction

1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace

2. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco

3. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay

4. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton

5. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press

6. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin

7. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial

8. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor

9. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press

10. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin

11. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Vintage

12. The Searcher, Tana French, Penguin

13. The Anomaly, Hervé Le Tellier, Other Press

14. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam

15. All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr, Scribner

Trade Paperback Nonfiction

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions

2. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House

3. The Best of Me, David Sedaris, Back Bay

4. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow

5. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin

6. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022, Old Farmer’s Almanac

7. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial

8. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay

9. Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Shelf Love: Recipes to Unlock the Secrets of Your Pantry, Fridge, and Freezer, Noor Murad, Yotam Ottolenghi, Clarkson Potter

10. The Body: A Guide for Occupants, Bill Bryson, Anchor

11. The New York Times Cooking No-Recipe Recipes, Sam Sifton, Ten Speed Press

12. On Tyranny Graphic Edition: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century, Timothy Snyder, Nora Krug (Illus.), Ten Speed Press

13. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen

14. How to Forage for Mushrooms without Dying: An Absolute Beginner’s Guide to Identifying 29 Wild, Edible Mushrooms, Frank Hyman, Storey Publishing

15. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, David Grann, Vintage

Mass Market

1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace

2. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace

3. The Eye of the World, Robert Jordan, Tor

4. 1984, George Orwell, Signet

5. Children of Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace

6. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW

7. Foundation, Isaac Asimov, Spectra

8. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow

9. American Gods, Neil Gaiman, Morrow

10. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor

Early and Middle Grade Readers

1. The Christmas Pig, J.K. Rowling, Jim Field (Illus.), Scholastic

2. Stuntboy, in the Meantime, Jason Reynolds, Raúl the Third (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books

3. The Beatryce Prophecy, Kate DiCamillo, Sophie Blackall (Illus.), Candlewick

4. Daughter of the Deep, Rick Riordan, Disney-Hyperion

5. Pony, R.J. Palacio, Knopf Books for Young Readers

6. Out of My Heart, Sharon M. Draper, Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books

7. Dinosaurs and Other Prehistoric Life, Professor Anusuya Chinsamy-Turan, DK Children

8. Friends Forever, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second

9. Willodeen, Katherine Applegate, Feiwel & Friends

10. Skunk and Badger, Amy Timberlake, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Algonquin Young Readers

11. The Cursed Carnival and Other Calamities: New Stories About Mythic Heroes, Roshani Chokshi, J.C. Cervantes, Yoon Ha Lee, Carlos Hernandez, Kwame Mbalia, Rebecca Roanhorse, Tehlor Kay Mejia, Sarwat Chadda, Graci Kim, Rick Riordan, Rick Riordan Presents

12. Tiger, Tiger, Burning Bright!: An Animal Poem for Each Day of the Year, Fiona Waters (Ed.), Britta Teckentrup (Illus.), Nosy Crow

13. Kaleidoscope, Brian Selznick, Scholastic

14. Beasts and Beauty: Dangerous Tales, Soman Chainani, Julia Iredale (Illus.), Harper

15. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Greenwillow Books

Young Adult

1. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR

2. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books

3. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

4. You’ll Be the Death of Me, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press

5. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press

6. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen

7. Last Night at the Telegraph Club, Malinda Lo, Dutton Books for Young Readers

8. Gilded, Marissa Meyer, Feiwel & Friends

9. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix

10. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember

11. All of Us Villains, Amanda Foody, Christine Lynn Herman, Tor Teen

12. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers

13. A Snake Falls to Earth, Darcie Little Badger, Levine Querido

14. These Violent Delights, Chloe Gong, Margaret K. McElderry Books

15. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books

Children’s Illustrated

1. Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem, Amanda Gorman, Loren Long (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers

2. Jan Brett’s The Nutcracker, Jan Brett, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers

3. How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, Dr. Seuss, Random House Books for Young Readers

4. The Polar Express, Chris Van Allsburg, HMH Books for Young Readers

5. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers

6. Woodland Dance!, Sandra Boynton, Workman

7. The 1619 Project: Born on the Water, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Renée Watson, Nikkolas Smith (Illus.), Kokila

8. Aaron Slater, Illustrator, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.), Abrams

9. It Fell from the Sky, Terry Fan, Eric Fan, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

10. Amos McGee Misses the Bus, Philip C. Stead, Erin E. Stead (Illus.), Roaring Brook Press

11. Construction Site: Merry and Bright, Sherri Duskey Rinker, AG Ford (Illus.), Chronicle Books

12. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper

13. The Crayons’ Christmas, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Penguin Workshop

14. The Smart Cookie, Jory John, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Harper

15. The Littlest Yak, Lu Fraser, Kate Hindley (Illus.), Peachtree Publishing

Children’s Series

1. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet

2. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix

3. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books

4. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic

5. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion

6. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers

7. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic

8. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix

9. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic

10. The Princess in Black, Shannon Hale, Dean Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Candlewick

