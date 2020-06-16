Two Dubuque children recently received recognition from the Iowa Reading Association.
Brekon FitzPatrick, a first-grader at Resurrection Catholic Elementary School, won first place in the Short Story/Poetry category of the association’s Creative Writing Contest 2020 for his entry titled, “Time Crisis.”
Riley Martin, a second-grader at Table Mound Elementary School, placed first in the same category for her entry titled, “The Sweet Family.”
Winners received a letter of congratulations, and a certificate.
Normally, first-place winners from each K-12 grade level are recognized at the Iowa Reading Association’s June conference in Ames, Iowa; however, due to health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the event has been canceled.
For more information, visit www.iowareading.org.