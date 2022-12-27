Site: John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.
Cost: $28 to $40 for the public; $23 to $35 for UD faculty and staff, UD alumni, parents of current UD students, military and veterans, and groups of 10 or more; first ticket free for UD students, with additional tickets $23 to $35; $23 for children. Ticket prices increase by $5 at midnight the day of the event. Tickets can be purchased from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 90 minutes prior to events at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
New this season, H-PALS allows people to earn a point for every dollar spent. When patrons reach 200 points, they receive one free ticket (valued up to $50) for an eligible event of their choice.
Tidbits
Bill Blagg is one of the nation’s top touring illusionists. He is known for instantly teleporting across theaters, squishing his body from 6 feet to 6 inches tall, passing through the blades of an industrial fan and more.
Prior to the show, “Page to Stage: Optical Illusion Magic” will take place in conjunction with the Dubuque County Library. Children will learn how to make optical illusions and explore “Magic Eye” books. Children who attend will receive one free child’s admission, with the purchase of an adult admission, to The Magic of Bill Blagg Live! Two programs will be offered from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the Dubuque County Library, Peosta/NICC Branch, and from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross Branch. “Page to Stage: Optical Illusion Magic” is recommended for students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Register by Thursday, Dec. 29, at www.dubcolib.org.
A free pre-show reception for “Hint of Spring: Photos by Chuck Isenhart, Gerald Podraza and Debra Runkle” will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Bisignano Art Gallery, Heritage Center. The exhibit will be open through Friday, Jan. 27.
