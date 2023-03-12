Betty Weiland, of Asbury, Iowa, began collecting postcards when she was 12, after finding an album of her grandmother’s postcards in the attic.
“Her name was Celia Jaeggi,” Weiland said. “Back then, nobody thought of themselves as collectors (of postcards). You received them for your birthday or on holidays, and you put them in an album.”
The first postcard was created in France in 1777, when Demaison, a French engraving company, printed sheets of cards with greetings on them. Unfortunately for Demaison, the idea didn’t go over well. It seems that the French didn’t want their servants reading their messages as they arrived in the post.
Austria-Hungary tried again in 1869 and, after a few fits and starts, “correspondence cards” were introduced as a quick and easy new form of communication. This time, with the fee to send a postcard half the price of a letter, the idea caught on.
When Weiland moved to Asbury in the early 1970s, she was a young mother with four children and was hoping to make some friends in her new community. So, through an article in the Telegraph Herald, she put out the call that she was starting a postcard collectors’ club.
Post Card Pals, which Weiland founded in 1972, celebrated its 50th anniversary last fall. It’s still going strong with Weiland at the helm as its president. While there are many long-time members, she is the only one that has been part of the club the entirety of its existence.
Weiland’s collection once numbered more than 55,000 postcards, which definitely makes her a deltiologist — a postcard collector. There is even an Institute of American Deltiology in Pennsylvania that is curated by the University of Maryland. That collection is estimated to contain more than 1 million postcards.
Post Card Pals has about 16 members — some very active, others less active — who meet once per month to talk history and postcards.
“Most people are interested for the history of postcards,” Weiland said. “Some collect something very specific, like just from one state or railroad cars or something like that.”
Laurie Cribb, of Dubuque, has been a club member since 1986.
“Mine are primarily Florida postcards,” she said. “Because I was raised in Florida, so that was what I started collecting. They are the cheapest, most abundant cards there are, so I probably have the least valuable collection of all us.”
Cribb said her collecting has slowed down, and she’s now interested in a few others kinds of cards.
“I will pick up cards from other states occasionally,” she said. “But only antique cards. That’s all I’m interested in.”
Weiland said the club will talk at meetings about online sales on eBay and other sites, something that has taken the place of trade shows the club used to attend regularly.
“There used to be really big trade shows,” she said. “But of course with everything online now, there aren’t many of those anymore.”
Weiland has sold off thousands of cards in her collection and given some to family members. She estimates her collection is about 37,000.
“My kids were interested in the Dubuque cards and, naturally, the ones from family that had special meaning,” she said. “But the rest I started selling to collectors and dealers. I sold some on eBay. I’ve probably sold 18 or 19,000. Something like that.”
Chuck Andracchio, of Dubuque, has been with Post Card Pals for about 25 years. He got involved because he collected Dubuque memorabilia.
“I was a collector of all things Dubuque,” he said. “Then I learned about postcards, and I thought, ‘This is cool.’ So I got involved with the club, and I’ve been involved ever since.”
Andracchio quickly discovered that postcards were easy to keep and store, and he enjoyed reading the messages.
“Trying to read the handwriting that was written on those cards in the early 20th century was a stitch,” he said.
Monthly meetings might include a speaker or a theme that challenges the members to find a postcard in their collection that matches the subject of the month.
“We talk about history a lot,” Weiland said. “Postcards were made of a lot of different material. Leather, wood, metal, burlap, velvet. They were embossed with mother-of-pearl, they had bas relief features. There were postcard artists. It was a huge industry for a long time.”
Sue Boelk, of Dubuque, has belonged to Post Card Pals for more than 20 years. Her interest is in Dubuque Union Park. Her husband, Steve, is also a member whose postcard interest is riverboats.
“My dad had a box of old family pictures going back to the late 1800s,” she said. I found a picture in that box of my great-aunt standing in front of the trollies in Union Park, and it got me interested. So I started collecting postcards of Union Park.”
Boelk also collects Union Park memorabilia, including playbills, dance cards, old newspaper and other souvenirs. She estimates her Union Park collection is at least a couple hundred pieces.
“Anybody that likes Dubuque history would enjoy coming to our meetings,” Boelk said. “We sometimes have people that come that don’t even collect postcards or have very few. They just enjoy Dubuque history.”
Weiland said she has a variety of novelty postcards and postcards with Santa Claus on them. She also has some of the original postcards from the 1893 Columbian Exposition in Chicago. But the ones she treasures the most are ones that came from or were sent to family members.
“I still have the postcards that I sent to our parents when we were on our honeymoon,” she said. “Those are just special.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Weiland kept members engaged with emails, asking how they were doing and encouraging them to spend time working on their collections.
“Even during COVID, we kept in touch with each other,” she said.
Cribb said she appreciates not only the common interest the club members have but the friendships that have developed.
“We’re all long-time friends,” she said. “Have you ever heard of another club where the president has kept it going for 50 years? Betty’s kept us together. It’s pretty amazing.”
