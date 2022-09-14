If your birthday is today: Positive change is within reach. Focus on what you enjoy doing, and you'll accomplish far more than you expect. Promote yourself and your talents, and you'll make financial gains.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Gather information before making a decision. Demonstrate what you are willing to do. Stretching your imagination will encourage new beginnings.

