If your birthday is today: Positive change is within reach. Focus on what you enjoy doing, and you'll accomplish far more than you expect. Promote yourself and your talents, and you'll make financial gains.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Gather information before making a decision. Demonstrate what you are willing to do. Stretching your imagination will encourage new beginnings.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Check out what's new and exciting. Keeping your plans simple and affordable will improve your life. Update your image.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Size up what's happening in your life. Evaluate your strengths and weaknesses, and adjust your lifestyle to put your best foot forward. Romance is in the stars.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Don't take anything for granted. If you want something done correctly, do it yourself. A serious discussion will help clear up a misunderstanding.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) How you handle contracts, domestic issues and love will determine your happiness. Find out where you stand.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't feel obligated to do something that doesn't help you get what you want. Put your energy into something that matters to you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Prepare before you act. Pay attention to meaningful relationships. Make changes that bring you closer to a loved one.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Keep things simple and doable. Don't guesstimate; sticking to the facts will help you maintain your budget and get things done on time.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Decide what to do next based on facts and figures. Watch how others react to situations to figure out how to proceed.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Put your energy and enthusiasm where they will count most. Use your skills and talents to outmaneuver the competition. Don't take chances with your health.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Pay attention to detail, and you'll make a lasting impression. A partnership will help you bring about changes that add to your comfort.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Pay attention to detail. Decisions made while under pressure will backfire. Don't commit time or money to something uncertain.
