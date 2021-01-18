A friend stopped me yesterday, concerned for his employees. He runs a business that employs many people, and he is concerned for their health.
He reported that their eating habits are not good, they always take him up on the “free lunch” option he frequently offers for morale and does not see them making healthy food choices otherwise.
We talked at length about several approaches, but my main message to him was they must want it for themselves, you cannot want it for them. Through my years of training and consulting this “truth” has revealed itself over and over.
Frankly, it is not limited to one’s health, but everything in life. We must take ownership over our health, job, education, parenting and all responsibilities if we are going to see real success. No one can “will” it upon us or “want” it for us.
Accountability is powerful and can be effective, but we must be the one to initiate and habitually engage in the work.
Sadly, I have seen many gift certificates for personal training go unused. Why? Because the buyer wanted the gift of fitness for their loved one, perhaps they have seen the benefit of exercise themselves or know that it can be impactful in one’s life.
Great gift idea, but the recipient did not actively seek out the training because he or she wasn’t ready to make that commitment. It doesn’t mean never, but at least not now.
In his book “Transitions: Making Sense of Life’s Changes,” William Bridges reminds the reader that genuine beginnings begin with us. The need to change can be brought about by a friend, news from the doctor or a milestone event, but the action must be a personal commitment.
We must not let the action to commit be pushed off by over-planning. It is good to make an action plan, but it’s even better to simplify. We can spend a lot of time and energy searching for the perfect program, making sure we have the right clothes, getting mentally prepared, or we can simply open the door and walk for 20 minutes, or do a set of push-ups.
Something, anything to get started. The first step is the most challenging, then momentum, confidence and excitement start to build and before we know it, we are establishing a regular exercise habit.
Creating a personal reason and a purpose for improving our health can be far more powerful than someone wanting it for us.
Challenge yourself to create a deep reason for improving your health through fitness, such as healthy biomarkers, more functionality in both work and play, or living not just a long life, but a long life that is parallel with a quality of life.
These deep-rooted goals have more staying power than transient incentive programs or the desires of someone else for you to become healthy.
So, we need to realize as someone that desires optimal health for others that we can support them, but it is on their timeline, and, as someone that desires optimal health for ourselves, no one can take the action for us.