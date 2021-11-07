What's it worth on eBay? No bubble-wrap around this display case

In our ever increasingly disposable world, it’s always a challenge to know what we save and what we throw away.
Values on eBay often are predicated by how many there are, how many were made and how many survived. The example I share is an item that wasn’t made for mass distribution but instead was created for retail stores to display the product directly to the consumer.
These days, everything is prepackaged, bubble-wrapped, shrink-wrapped or blister-packed. But not too many years ago, things were put out on display that you could touch, feel and experience before you made the purchase.
This display cabinet is such an item. This would have been prominently set on a merchant’s counter and, with the slight flip of the door, you could look at the different sizes and then select the one that is the best choice for you.
This pencil store display recently was consigned with EZ Sell USA from an area business that had kept it for several years.
But as time progresses, we all must clear the clutter that has built up in our lives.
It was offered at auction on eBay, we had four active bidders enter 12 unique bids that drove the price to $265.
