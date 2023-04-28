Mia Hamm, a former professional soccer player, two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion, says, “True athletes aren’t always the ones who win, but the one with the most guts.” Researchers looking into the composition of high-level athletes’ intestinal microbiome agree: Their gut’s mix of bacteria is something special.

But it turns out, according to a new study in the FASEB Journal (Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology), exercise — even for overweight folks 40 to 65 years old — can do a lot to improve the gut biome. And when your gut biome is more diverse and has more health-promoting bacteria that boost your immune function, mood, behavioral health status, gastrointestinal health and blood sugar regulation and can help control your weight and prevent chronic metabolic disease.

