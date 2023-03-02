If your birthday is today: Resolve emotional issues and channel your energy into what matters most. Put yourself first. Make your home a place of refuge. Change what isn't working.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Pour your heart into helping others. Don't hold back when it comes to talking about what you want and how you plan to get it.

