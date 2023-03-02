If your birthday is today: Resolve emotional issues and channel your energy into what matters most. Put yourself first. Make your home a place of refuge. Change what isn't working.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Pour your heart into helping others. Don't hold back when it comes to talking about what you want and how you plan to get it.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Ego, overindulgence and poor communication will cause problems. Open your mind and look for alternatives.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Avoid disruptions by doing your best to get along. Refuse to let stubbornness hold you back. Look for ways to get what you want. Don't be your worst enemy when the stakes are high.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Turn the tables on someone who asks for too much by requesting something in return. Deal only with those willing to abide by the rules.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Stop living in a dream world; make what you desire a reality. It's up to you if you want to be successful. Let your intuition guide you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Keep your plans secret until you iron out the wrinkles. Limit your spending, but increase your efforts to ensure everything goes according to plan.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Check out the competition and adjust your plans to offset anything that may jeopardize your position. Do things differently
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) High energy is the key to getting things done. Look for any opportunity to travel or spend time with loved ones.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Take a unique path and rid yourself of things that drag you down. Make amends, clear your conscience and stop worrying about situations that make you feel ill at ease.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Tend to your personal life to enhance relationships. Don't go into debt to please someone who expects too much from you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don't feel obligated to take sides; be a friendly observer and offer unbiased suggestions. Distance yourself from those who embellish the truth, and you will bypass problems.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Honesty is essential. When it comes to business and finance, take a back seat, listen to the experts and make decisions based on facts and figures.
