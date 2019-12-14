With the Christmas season, comes the task of the Christmas shopping list.
Some people love to shop during the holidays. Saner members of society dread it because experience has taught us that we will never get it right. We hate the long lines at the stores, the traffic in bad weather, then we are embarrassed when the mail-order gift arrives and looks nothing like it did in the picture.
My mother once thought she was ordering generous sausage and cheese boards to feed a large party, but when her gifts arrived at her relatives’ homes, the cheese rounds were pocket size and the giant salamis were no bigger than a beenie-weenie. My mother had basically bought each of her siblings an expensive mail-order snack.
Psychologists recommend we give each other very clear wish lists, or better yet, cash. They say that this brings the most pleasure to the recipient. It is the giver who enjoys the surprise gift, not the receiver.
As for making a charitable donation in someone’s name, recipients might believe it’s just a way for the donor to look good, feel noble or make a point. Take for example, my recent holiday urge to honor my aunt, who is an NRA member, by making a donation in her name to the gun control lobby.
Someone, please stop me.
The worst are the self-improvement gifts, but I have to confess, I’ve given those, too. Instead of yet another a scented candle, you decide to invest in a book with some helpful psychological advice. But on Christmas morning, who among us is really ready to read the new best-seller on confronting your own narcissism?
In the “let’s try to improve the recipient” category, my low point came when I gave my husband an expensive and non-returnable set of dog training videos. And yes, as it happens, we are divorced now.
Shopping is stressful but if I’m honest, I see that most of the stress is self-imposed. This is why I love the Advent season in church. Sunday worship rubs like sand paper against the consumerism of the culture.
At Halloween, the radio starts playing reindeer songs but in the four weeks leading up to Christmas, the light from the Advent candles is soft and the music of the church is hauntingly beautiful. Worship is all about waiting for a baby who had no gift registry, born to parents who had no bank account.
This is why we remember that three wise men came with gifts for baby Jesus, and that is the reason we give Christmas gifts today.
The obsession about buying big ticket items for our children, families and friends is a relatively recent tradition. The ancient practice of preparing for Christ’s birth by giving was meant to cross economic lines, by giving to the stranger, in the same way the wealthy wise men gave to Jesus, Mary and Joseph.
That is why, back in Europe, groups of young men might knock on your door “wassailing,” which was a combination of Christmas caroling, begging and, to be honest, some pretty heavy drinking. That last part was why the Puritans outlawed it here but I’m glad that the tradition of Christmas caroling has remained with us.
Last Sunday our church members, from toddlers to retirees, roamed the city just singing for people, in neighborhoods and nursing homes, and it felt like the simplest and sweetest gift to share.
As for working against the self-imposed stress of shopping, at First Congregational Church, we spend December on a Baby Shower for Jesus, where the congregation shops for practical gifts that our neighbors might need, from diapers to winter coats.
Parents tell me that shopping with their kids for gifts for other people’s kids delivers a lesson they do not get on social media or television. That message is summed up by the old Shaker song, “Simple Gifts,” that rings especially true to me in this giving season.
’Tis the gift to be simple, ’tis the gift to be free
‘Tis the gift to come down where we ought to be,
And when we find ourselves in the place just right,
’Twill be in the valley of love and delight.