Type 2 diabetes denial is a common response to an initial diagnosis. Tom Hanks had elevated blood sugar numbers when he was 36 but ignored the warning signs and went on to develop full-blown Type 2 diabetes in 2013 at age 56.
“I was a total idiot,” he said. Well, let’s hope his mental incapacity was reversed once he took control of his condition. For many folks with Type 2 diabetes, premature cognition problems are a real threat.
A study published in eLife used MRI scans of around 20,000 folks 50 and up to compare the brains of those with Type 2 diabetes to those without it. Those with Type 2 diabetes showed a 26% increase in the speed of brain aging — it was shrinking prematurely! The results also suggest that by the time Type 2 diabetes is diagnosed, there may already be structural brain damage and changes in the brain’s regulation of glucose by insulin.
So, what does this mean for the 96 million Americans with prediabetes and the 35 million with Type 2 diabetes? It means that you should protect your brain pronto.
Step 1: Adopt a plant-based diet; ditch highly processed foods, red and processed meats, and added sugars and syrups.
Step 2: Get at least 10,000 steps or step-equivalents daily. Add speed to your walks if your doc says it’s OK.
Step 3: Play dementia-decreasing, speed-of-processing games like Double Decision or Freeze Frame.
Step 4: Monitor your glucose levels frequently and work to keep your A1C at 5.7% or lower.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.
